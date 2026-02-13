The Popular Hidden Passages Scavenger Hunt Returns To Ruby Falls

Discover tiny, whimsical passages in unexpected places in the Hidden Passages Scavenger Hunt at Ruby Falls.

Now through April 10, a series of unique, miniature passages is hidden above-ground at Ruby Falls, including inside the park’s historic castle.

The Hidden Passages Scavenger Hunt originally debuted at Ruby Falls in 2024 as part of the attraction’s 95th anniversary celebration. Due to the game’s popularity with guests of all ages, Hidden Passages returns to the Lookout Mountain attraction.

To play guests visit the Ruby Falls Hospitality Center to begin their scavenger hunt. Hidden for centuries, the Ruby Falls Cave and waterfall were accidentally discovered deep inside Lookout Mountain by Leo Lambert in 1928. Following the discovery of Ruby Falls, Lambert documented in his journal, “Sometimes the unknown is the greatest adventure.”

Drawing inspiration from his adventurous and curious spirit, the Hidden Passages Scavenger Hunt invites guests to see how many they can discover and to never stop exploring.

Hidden Passages is included with Ruby Falls admission. For more information, visit www.rubyfalls.com/events/hidden-passages-scavenger-hunt/

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Ruby Falls is home to the nation’s tallest underground waterfall open to the public. The park’s diverse ecosystem fosters deep connections to nature for over half a million visitors annually through unforgettable experiences on Lookout Mountain.

Guests enjoy guided cave tours to see the waterfall discovered 98 years ago, spectacular views of the Cumberland Plateau, gliding seasonal ziplines, luxury treehouse lodging, and award-winning special events. The park’s historic castle built in 1929 features a casual café and beautiful private event venue.

Committed to cave conservation and recognized as a tourism leader in environmental sustainability, Ruby Falls is the first attraction in the United States to earn certification from Green Globe, the internationally respected standard for environmental sustainability, and is a recipient of the Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award for Excellence.