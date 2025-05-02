Young Farmers Coalition's Third Annual "Farm Olympics" Coming To McDonald Farm

The Southeast TN Young Farmers Coalition is over the moon excited to partner with Hamilton County's McDonald Farm in Sale Creek for their Third Annual Farm Olympics.

McDonald Farm is one of the last remaining large pieces of farmland in Hamilton County and its future remains to be determined by the Hamilton County Commission and their constituents. Will it be a resource for area farmers and a connection point for the public to learn about agriculture and the natural abundance that surrounds the farm?

There are so many questions. That is why the Young Farmers Coalition want you to come see it for yourself and, while you are there, to celebrate with them and release your pent up competitive urges.

In their third year creating this tradition, they will celebrate their community, compete for the Farm Olympics Cup, spread awareness about the serious challenges that young farmers face, and raise money to help their chapter address those issues.

Attendees may participate in, or simply watch, a variety of farm-related sporting events. This years’ events include some old favorites like the highly competitive Cove Creek Classic two person temporary fencing race and the Kubota of Chattanooga Transplant Race; along with some new events like the All ages Water Trough Relay and the Summer Fields wool hand spin off!

Competitive events will be followed by a farm to picnic blanket feast featuring Cove Creek pork and side dishes from local farms and restaurants. After dinner there will be a silent auction (online pre-bidding available the week before the event) with products from local farmers and supporters; and a community contra dance featuring the Cumberland Mountain Music Makers.

Get your tickets now at www.eventbrite.com.