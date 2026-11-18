From wildlife encounters to scenic landscapes and outdoor adventures, Tennessee’s natural beauty takes center stage in Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s 2027 calendar.

The Federation has announced the winners of its 12th Annual Wildlife and Nature Photo Contest, featuring photographs that celebrate the wildlife, wild places, and outdoor experiences found across the Volunteer State.

The annual contest invited photographers of all skill levels to share their favorite views of Tennessee through three categories: Wildlife, Landscapes, and People in Nature. This year, 174 photographers from 8 states submitted more than 2,000 images, each offering a unique perspective on the outdoors.

Among the winning images is a photo of an adult and a juvenile bald eagle flying over a marsh, photographed by Brian Anderson of Kingsport, Tennessee, which was selected for the calendar’s cover.

The public also had a chance to recognize a favorite photograph during September’s People’s Choice voting. After more than 5,100 votes were cast, William Luther of Atoka, Tennessee, earned the People’s Choice Award for his photo of a barn owl flying over a field at sunrise.

“Every year, we’re impressed by the moments photographers choose to share through this contest,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer of Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “Some photos reveal details of nature we might otherwise overlook, while others show the places and experiences that make spending time outdoors so meaningful. Together, they offer a wonderful reminder of what we have here in Tennessee and why it’s worth conserving.”

The 2027 calendar features 20 winning photographs and 35 honorable mentions, highlighting everything from Tennessee’s diverse wildlife to the people who enjoy its natural spaces. Winning photographers will receive prizes supported by Bass Pro Shops stores of Tennessee.

Beyond recognizing talented photographers, the contest supports Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s mission to conserve the state’s wildlife and great outdoors. Supporters can receive a 2027 calendar with a donation of $80 or more, or by starting a recurring monthly gift of $10 or more, while supplies last.

View the winning photos and learn how to receive a calendar at tnwf.org/2027-photo-contest-winners.