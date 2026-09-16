Tickets On Sale Now For Annual "Boo In The Zoo" Fun At The Chattanooga Zoo

The Chattanooga Zoo has released tickets for its annual family-friendly Halloween celebration, Boo in the Zoo.

The event will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings throughout October, starting October 9 and ending October 31 on Halloween night.

At Boo in the Zoo, guests explore the Zoo while wearing their Halloween costumes, collecting candy, discovering spooky decorations, playing in the bounce house and visiting a special “Creepy Crawly” exhibit featuring spiders, snakes and other wildlife.

Visitors will also meet and take photos with a wide variety of characters like Elsa, Spider-Man, HUNTR/X, Ariel, Moana, Jack Skellington, Woody and more courtesy of local business Magic Lamp Entertainment. Every character will not be present each night of the event, and each evening’s character roster can be found on the Zoo’s website: chattzoo.org/events/boo-in-the-zoo.

“We’ve hosted Boo in the Zoo for decades, and it’s become a Halloween tradition for many families in Chattanooga,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “Last year, we welcomed a record number of 12,000 people to the event, and we expect Boo in the Zoo to sell out this year. I always encourage people to get their tickets early!”

Boo in the Zoo will take place October 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. each evening. On each Boo in the Zoo date, Chattanooga Zoo’s regular operating hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. before reopening at 4 p.m. for the event. Boo in the Zoo is separately ticketed from general admission.

Boo in the Zoo tickets are $11.95 for Chattanooga Zoo members, $17.95 for non-members ages 3-12 and $20.95 for non-members 13 years of age and older. All children ages 2 and under are free.

Tickets for Boo in the Zoo are only sold online on Chattanooga Zoo’s website chattzoo.org/events/boo-in-the-zoo.

Later in October, Chattanooga Zoo is also throwing a 21+ Halloween party called Frights & Pints. This adults-only event will take place on October 30 from 6-9 p.m.

At Frights & Pints, guests will enjoy a DJ, dance floor, costume contest, fire performers, Halloween candy and plenty of beer and wine as they explore the Zoo. VIP tickets are also available and include access to an exclusive lounge, open bar, hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktail and up-close animal experiences. Designated Driver tickets are also available and come at a reduced price.

Learn more about Frights & Pints at chattzoo.org/events/frights-and-pints. Tickets will be on sale soon.

“At the Zoo, we try to host events that appeal to people of all ages,” said Long. “We believe that everyone should connect with wildlife, and special events can help us reach new people and new audiences.”

Chattanooga Zoo is thankful to 2026 Boo in the Zoo sponsors including Magic Lamp Entertainment, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, Nooga Dentistry, EPB, St. Nicholas School, Kubota of Chattanooga and Food City.

Chattanooga Zoo, located directly outside downtown Chattanooga, is 14 acres and is home to over 150 different species from around the globe. Giraffe feedings and other behind-the-scenes experiences are available.

Learn more at chattzoo.org. Learn more about Boo in the Zoo at chattzoo.org/events/boo-in-the-zoo.