Tickets On Sale Now For The Chattanooga Zoo's Annual Hug A Bunny Event

Chattanooga Zoo is celebrating the arrival of Spring with its annual Hug a Bunny event on April 3 and 4.

Attendees will meet and pet many different rabbits across Zoo grounds, take photos with the Easter Bunny, get up-close with behind-the-scenes Zoo animals during meet and greets, jump in the bounce house and participate in a variety of springtime games and crafts.

“We created Hug a Bunny so people can love on lots of adorable bunnies without worrying about the challenges of keeping rabbits as pets,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “Around Easter, many families adopt rabbits only to find out that taking care of them is a bigger responsibility than they anticipated. Our event provides a great chance to come together with family and friends to enjoy the warmer weather, visit your favorite Zoo animals and, of course, pet lots of cute rabbits.”

Visitors will have ample opportunities to meet, touch and pet rabbits with the assistance of Zoo staff, but guests will not be permitted to hold the animals in order to preserve their comfort and safety.

In addition to the special experiences, games, crafts and treats included in Hug a Bunny, guests are also welcome to tour the entire Zoo and attend keeper chats and ambassador animal meet and greets. Giraffe feedings, carousel rides and train rides will also be available at an additional cost.

Guests are encouraged to keep an eye out for a special golden egg hidden somewhere on Zoo grounds. Whoever finds the egg wins a free family membership to Chattanooga Zoo for one year. Zoo membership includes unlimited year-round Zoo admission, discounts on special event tickets, discounts on dining and retail at the Zoo and many other benefits.

General admission is included with each Hug a Bunny ticket, so regular Zoo tickets are not available for April 3 and 4. Hug a Bunny tickets are $17.95 for children ages 3-12, $18.95 for seniors ages 65+ and $20.95 for adults. All Chattanooga Zoo members pay only $5.95 — a 70% discount — regardless of age. Children two years old and younger are free.

For Hug a Bunny tickets and additional details, visit chattzoo.org/events/hug-a-bunny.

Hug a Bunny is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and the Zoo is utilizing a timed entry system to help keep wait times down throughout the event. Visitors will select an entry time when they purchase their tickets, and they are asked to arrive at the event at their pre-selected time. After entry, all guests are welcome to stay until the event ends at 5 p.m.

To learn more about Chattanooga Zoo membership, visit chattzoo.org/visit/memberships.