Trust For Public Land, Chattanooga Open First Section Of Alton Park Connector

After nearly a decade of community input, design, and building, the first portion of the Alton Park Connector is now open to the public.

This past weekend, Trust For Public Land (TPL) and the City of Chattanooga held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the project's first phases, which will connect Broad Street to St. Elmo Avenue.

Construction was funded by a $500,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), with matching capital funds provided by the City of Chattanooga.

“What was an old rail line will now connect Alton Park residents with a safe way to walk or bike to parks, essential services and job opportunities,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “Extending our Riverwalk has always sparked economic growth along its path, and we hope to see that here. Thanks to TPL for their continued dedication to Chattanooga and to our state and federal partners."

The Alton Park Connector converts 1.3 miles of a former rail line into a multi-use path, connecting residents to more than 25 miles of existing trails. First proposed in 2018, the Connector is intended to serve census tracts with the lowest local rates of car ownership, helping residents commute to parks, schools, jobs, and essential services more safely.

The next phase of the Connector is supported by a $6.4 million federal appropriation secured through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), championed by Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn). TPL has been managing the design and construction of the project since acquiring the original rail bed segment in 2018.

“This project is a perfect example of TPL’s mission at work,” says Noel Durant, Tennessee State Director for Trust for Public Land. “After so many years of planning, fundraising, and building, we are so thrilled to finally welcome Alton Park families to an asset that we believe will benefit this community for generations.”

Trust for Public Land (TPL) is a national nonprofit that works to connect everyone to the benefits and joys of the outdoors. As a leader in equitable access to the outdoors, TPL works with communities to create parks and protect public land where they are needed most. Since 1972, TPL has protected more than 4 million acres of public land, created more than 5,504 parks, trails, schoolyards, and iconic outdoor places, raised $112 billion in public funding for parks and public lands, and connected nearly 10 million people to the outdoors.

To learn more, visit tpl.org.