TVFCU And Chattanooga Zoo Host Porcupine Naming Contest

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union is sponsoring the Chattanooga Zoo’s new porcupine exhibit. Construction is planned to start on the exhibit in early 2023 as part of the zoo’s African expansion.

The zoo currently has one family of African cape porcupines. Tommy and Pookie Prickles recently had Penny Prickles, their first daughter which TVFCU personnel had the honor of naming.

Now, TVFCU and the Chattanooga Zoo are excited to announce that the Prickles family has a newborn female porcupette (the official term for a young porcupine), and they are accepting name suggestions from the public for the Prickles family’s new little girl!

Visit TVFCU’s blog at tvfcu.com/zoo for contest rules and to submit your name idea.

Submissions will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 17. After that, TVFCU’s 500+ employees will vote to determine the best four names submitted. Then, TVFCU will host public polls on @tvfcu social media accounts to let the community decide which of the top four names will be chosen!

If your name is chosen as the winner, you will receive tickets to a special groundbreaking ceremony in March and a year-long membership to the Chattanooga Zoo!

For more information about the Chattanooga Zoo visit chattzoo.org.

For more information about TVFCU, including how the credit union stays involved with the communities they serve, visit tvfcu.com.