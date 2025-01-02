Two-Toed Sloth "Boysenberry" Finds New Home At The Chattanooga Zoo

Chattanooga Zoo is kicking off 2025 with the addition of a highly anticipated new resident: Boysenberry the two-toed sloth. Boysenberry previously lived at Oregon Zoo, and her arrival fulfills Chattanooga Zoo’s objective of bringing a new sloth to the Zoo following Olive the two-toed sloth’s passing a few years ago.

“Sloths are definitely a visitor favorite, and I’m so excited for Boysenberry to heighten guest experience and add to our Forests of the World building,” said Lacey Hickle, general curator of Chattanooga Zoo. “We’ve wanted to get a new sloth for several years, and we really appreciate everyone who helped bring Boysenberry to Chattanooga.”

On December 23, Taylor Newman, director of operations at Crystal Air, James Howard of Newschannel 9 and Sunny 92.3 and Jake Cash, director of marketing and communications at Chattanooga Zoo, boarded a Pilatus PC12 - a small aircraft that can hold a pilot and nine passengers - bound for Portland, Oregon, from Wilson Air Center. Newman and Howard piloted the aircraft and also each brought one of their children along for the trip.

The group took a brief stop in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, before arriving at Hillsboro Airport in Portland where they eagerly awaited to meet Boysenberry the next morning.

The morning of Christmas Eve, Marcus Jason, bird and herpetology supervisor at Oregon Zoo, arrived at the airport with Boysenberry. To keep her out of the cold and rainy conditions, the group quickly loaded her onto the aircraft and began the return journey to Omaha, Nebraska, and then to Chattanooga.

During the flight, the cabin was kept above 70 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure Boysenberry’s safety and comfort. She stayed in a wooden container for the duration of the trip, mostly hanging from a bar affixed to the ceiling of her temporary enclosure.

The evening of December 24, the group landed at Wilson Air Center where Zoo personnel were standing by to pick up Boysenberry. She was transported directly to her enclosure at the Zoo and immediately explored her new space, climbing from tree to tree before settling in the treetops.

Boysenberry is not the first animal that Newman and Howard have transported across the country to Chattanooga Zoo. In September 2023, they flew Saffron the red panda from Idaho Falls to Chattanooga.

“Transporting both Saffron and Boysenberry made for really unique experiences, and I’ve enjoyed getting to do something I love in support of a great organization like Chattanooga Zoo,” said Newman. “We have been more than happy to help the Zoo bring such fascinating and exciting animals to Chattanooga.”

Newman and Howard both donated their time and the use of an aircraft to make Boysenberry’s journey possible, while other donors helped with fuel and other associated costs. Arranging a private flight makes for a safer and more comfortable experience for an animal as temperature control is more easily regulated and wait times are reduced.

“We cannot thank James and Taylor enough for bringing both Saffron and Boysenberry to us,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “Without their help, we would have had to wait much longer before bringing either of them to Chattanooga.”

Boysenberry is seven years old and weighs around 19 pounds. Before moving to Portland Zoo last May, she lived at Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, New Jersey, for around six years. She is affectionately referred to as Berry by her caretakers.

Two-toed sloths are found throughout Central America and northern parts of South America. They generally live around 16 years in human care, but have been known to live longer. Sloths are arboreal mammals, meaning they live in treetops and spend most of their time clinging to limbs in forest canopies. In fact, it is estimated that sloths spend about 90% of their lives hanging upside down. They are known to move very slowly and to spend around 15 hours a day sleeping due to their leafy low-calorie diet and their slow metabolic rate.

Boysenberry is currently on exhibit in the center of Chattanooga Zoo’s Forests of the World building. She can also be seen through a live stream on Chattanooga Zoo’s website here: https://chattzoo.org/explore/video-stream

Chattanooga Zoo is grateful to Southern Honda Powersports for sponsoring the exhibit and to Taylor Newman of Crystal Air and James Howard of Newschannel 9 and Sunny 92.3 for Boysenberry’s transportation. Chattanooga Zoo also appreciates EPB for sponsoring the live streams of Boysenberry and other animals like red pandas and giraffes.

For more information about Chattanooga Zoo, and to purchase tickets and explore annual membership options, visit chattzoo.org.