Understory Strives To Transform Chattanooga Through Tree Planting

green|spaces, Chattanooga’s sustainability nonprofit, is proud to announce the launch of its newest program, Understory.

Aimed at transforming the landscape of Chattanooga, Understory is committed to fostering the health and sustainability of historically underserved communities and their surrounding environment through planting trees.

The program draws inspiration from the understory layer in a forest, where biodiversity thrives, where new trees regenerate, and where humans and nature intersect. Through active engagement and workforce development, Understory aims to grow communities and create local opportunities in nature-deprived areas of Chattanooga.

"We are at a critical time in our city's evolution and must realize the vital role of trees in our urban environment. In 2017, Chattanooga was listed as the 6th fastest-warming city in the U.S. Additionally, through recent tree canopy mapping by UTC's IGT Lab, we know we've lost 3% of our urban canopy since 2021," explains Michael Strok, Director of Planning & Management for Understory.

"Understory is poised to change the tree culture across Chattanooga, addressing harmful past practices and working with the city's growth, not against it. It starts with everyone planting a tree in a community that is not their own," Strok added. "We are committed to reversing Chattanooga's declining urban tree canopy by activating communities, building a meaningful workforce development program, planting trees, and maintaining them to ensure long-term success."

Understory will leverage the benefits of tree canopy to create a healthier and more sustainable environment for each community they serve. The program will focus on providing essential benefits such as shade, lower temperatures, and a more vibrant outdoor environment. Furthermore, Understory will prioritize environmental equity, ensuring that all members of the community can enjoy the positive impacts of increased tree canopy.

The inception of Understory dates to spring 2023 when key partners in Chattanooga came together to develop a proposal for a multi-modal tree planting initiative. This collaborative effort was in response to the availability of funding from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) through the USDA Forest Service, Urban and Community Forestry Program. Following a successful grant proposal, Understory secured resources for tree planting, maintenance, workforce development, and community engagement to begin the task of restoring our urban tree canopy.

“The City of Chattanooga is thrilled to partner with green|spaces on this initiative that opens new opportunities for enhancing our city’s urban tree canopy, while building a green workforce and engaging the community in the benefits of urban trees. We look forward to the impact we will make together over the next few years in our shared commitment to a healthier, more sustainable Chattanooga,” said Natural Resource Manager for the City of Chattanooga, Anna Mathis.

Understory will play a pivotal role in reshaping the landscape of Chattanooga, promoting environmental stewardship, and fostering a stronger, more resilient community.

For more information about Understory and to view their volunteer needs and planting schedule, please visit greenspaceschattanooga.org/understory or follow on social media @understory.chattanooga