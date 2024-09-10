Unique Art, Experiences Up For Bid In Tennessee Aquarium’s Online Auction

When asked about his work, American painter Edward Hopper once said, “If I could say it in words, there would be no reason to paint.”

Hopper’s thinking is particularly applicable to the bevy of guest artists who put paw, claw, scale, and tail to canvas to produce unique pieces for an upcoming online silent auction benefitting the Tennessee Aquarium.

That’s right. The Aquarium has its very own “Lemur-nardo” da Vinci, along with a host of other talented animal painters.

With a little help from their human caretakers and a healthy supply of animal-safe tempura paint, penguins, otters, turtles, lizards, lemurs, alligators and more embraced their artistic side to produce one-of-a-kind works that will be sold to support the Aquarium’s nonprofit mission.

Bidding on 50 of these paintings, as well as a range of other experiences, encounters, and gift packages, will begin Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. (Eastern). The auction will continue through noon on Thursday, Sept. 19.

The centerpiece of this year’s auction is an enormous multi-species canvas created by six Aquarium animals. This sprawling work features contributions by Ring-tailed Lemurs, Gentoo and Macaroni Penguins, a Columbian Red-tailed Boa Constrictor, a Radiated Tortoise, and an American Alligator.

Watercolor artist and social media star Andrea Nelson also returned for the third year in a row to lend her painting skills to this year’s auction. Nelson took a special interest in helping the Aquarium’s art-centric fundraiser in 2022. Every year since, she has worked alongside Aquarium residents to create a human-animal collaboration to contribute to the auction.

This year, Nelson partnered with Oscar the Green Sea Turtle, the “little turtle that could” who plucked on heart strings with his story of persevering despite drastic injuries caused by an early-life boat strike. She also painted with several juvenile turtles living in the Aquarium’s Turtle Nursery and donated several pieces of her own watercolor art.

Auction offerings don’t end with artwork. Plenty of family-friendly experiences are available this year, including an opportunity for the winning bidder to take part in a painting session with an Aquarium animal. Auction participants can also vie for behind-the-scenes activities such as shark and stingray feedings, penguin meet-and-greets and close-ups with a lemur or a Giant Pacific Octopus.

The opportunity to choose a name for the Aquarium's newest Macaroni Penguin chick is also up for grabs in this year's auction. Hatched in June to parents Bacon and Merlin, the chick is the first penguin hatched at the Aquarium since 2019. It is the couple's first offspring as a pair and the first chick for mother Bacon, who was also hatched in Penguins' Rock.

In addition to naming the recent arrival, the auction winner will receive a special behind-the-scenes visit for up to four participants to help prepare penguin food before suiting up in waders and helping with a penguin painting session.

Fabulous staycation packages from the Aquarium’s hotel partners, including The Edwin Hotel, The Read House and SpringHill Suites, also are up for grabs this year.

All proceeds from the auction support the Aquarium’s nonprofit mission to connect people with nature and inspire them to make informed decisions about water and wildlife.

Bidders can be confident that their financial support will be used effectively for mission-driven programs. The Aquarium recently was recognized as an exemplary nonprofit organization by leading independent evaluators Candid and Charity Navigator.

Candid awarded the Tennessee Aquarium its Gold Seal of Transparency. Charity Navigator lists the Aquarium as a four-star charity – its highest rating – designating it as an official “Give with Confidence” nonprofit.

For more information about the items being auctioned or to place a bid, visit tnaqua.org/auction