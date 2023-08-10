Vertical Gardening For Those With Limited Space: "Grow Up" For Beauty And Efficiency

Master Gardener Kerry Lansford advises gardeners on getting started with vertical gardens.

Fellow gardeners—especially those of you with small gardening spaces—have you considered vertical gardening? With this method, plants grow upward on a vertical support system. Vertical gardening is a beautiful and efficient method of outdoor and indoor gardening.

Containers and Supports for Vertical Gardening

A vertical garden makes good use of all those pots you have from previous growing seasons. For example, instead of having 20 pots strewn across my deck, I now have those 20 spots for planting. I plant in a column that doesn't take up more than 12 inches of floor or table space.

I also purchase commercially available containers designed for vertical spaces. For one vertical garden I ordered a unit from Amazon, but these units are available at Walmart and other big-box stores. My unit has five shelves with four corners each. I filled each level with quality soil and plants in each corner, and then stacked the shelves, kitty-corner, to make the tower. Because my vertical garden is a movable column, I can send a couple of gallons of water from my rain barrel from the top. The water trickles down to each planted spot through drain holes.

But store-bought containers are not necessary! You can create your own container for a creative and economical small-pace solution. Tubs, ladders, hanging baskets, window frames, and other containers and structures are popular among DIY gardeners. Some folks even use shoe organizers to plant in.

Benefits of Vertical Gardening

You can choose from a variety of plants for your vertical garden. Last year, I chose to plant herbs and strawberries. This year, I went for all flowers, with a spot or two of coriander and sage.

Over the last year I’ve experienced first-hand that vertical gardens are efficient, easy to manage, easily accessible, and aesthetically pleasing. I'm growing more in less space and plants seem easier to maintain. Vertical gardens are not limited to large outdoor spaces. Some plant lovers have chosen to create a wall of pockets indoors, right by the kitchen. Herbs and vegetables are always within the cook’s reach.

I've come to appreciate that vertical gardens allow for more airflow for plants as well as a better ability to control pests. A vertical wall garden can also serve to muffle noise and, depending on where it's placed, even allow for a little privacy.

Give it some thought. Some of us have limited real estate for planting. So, go up! Maximizing your garden space with vertical gardens is a practical and beautiful way to grow. My final piece of advice: Enjoy your gardens, however, wherever they are!