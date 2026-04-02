‘Vote’ For Your Favorite Tennessee State Park In Annual Parks Fundraiser

Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy will hold their 6th annual fundraising drive throughout April, encouraging park lovers to “vote” for their favorite parks through contributions.

The My TN State Park Fundraiser lets you show your support in a simple but powerful way: each dollar donated equals a vote for your favorite park. Every donation directly benefits the park. The contributions directly benefit the protection and preservation of each park through various projects.

Last year, the parks received 1,305 donations totaling $109,394. The top fundraising park was Seven Islands State Birding Park in Knox County with $8,655.

“This fundraising drive gives visitors an opportunity to contribute toward projects tailored for each park and creates a friendly competition among the loyal visitors of our Tennessee State Parks,” said Brian Clifford, deputy commissioner for Conservation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “We invite everyone to participate, and we look forward to advancements at the parks that our visitors will love.”

“Tennessee State Parks Conservancy is honored to partner with Tennessee State Parks in this important moment for our state parks,” said Alex Wyss, executive director of the Conservancy. “This is more than a fundraiser – it’s an invitation for people to be part of something lasting and to help protect and elevate the parks we all love.”

Citizens are encouraged to vote for their favorite park in the My TN State Park Fundraiser by going online at the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy web page.

Two additional ways to contribute are for the statewide Kids in Parks program and the Trail Pack. The Kids in Parks program supports Title 1 public schools with funds to cover transportation, making educational field trips to neighboring state parks possible. The Trail Pack donations go directly toward protecting, enhancing, and developing trails across Tennessee State Parks and natural areas. Donations to both programs can be made year-round at the links above.

Projects from past My TN State Park Fundraisers include historic preservation, wildlife care, trail and habitat restoration, and educational enhancements. Contributions helped rebuild cabins, restore historic sites, upgrade aviaries and wildlife habitats, provide food and care for birds of prey, and expand pollinator and native plant gardens. The donations have also gone to new signage, bridges, staircases, safety equipment, playground upgrades, trail cameras, and improved visitor center features. Donors will have the option of having their contributions listed online by name or as anonymous. Visitors can follow along with weekly campaign results each Wednesday starting April 8 at mytnstatepark.com. Final results will be shared online May 4 at 8 a.m.

The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, established in 2016, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, working with donors and the state to raise funds and support programs at the state parks.

As always, admission to Tennessee State Parks is free.