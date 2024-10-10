Walker County’s First Signature Park Prepares For Spring 2025 Opening

Walker County has revealed plans for Adventure Acres, the county’s first signature park, which will remake an eight-acre site off Salem Road into a vibrant activity hub for the community.

Adventure Acres will feature a nature themed playground, splash pad, pavilion with restrooms, quarter mile walking trail, and green space for picnics, frisbee and other non-organized recreation. Funding for the park comes primarily from a $2.2 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant.

“Adventure Acres will be a true landmark for our community when it opens next year,” said Shannon Whitfield, Chair, Walker County Board of Commissioners. “We’ve spent the past 16 months performing the grant requirements and collaborating with the team from Barge Design Solutions to really shape this park into a destination location for outdoor recreation for residents and visitors.”

“When guests enter the park, they’ll be invited to choose their own adventure,” said Joe Legge, Public Relations Director, Walker County Government. “One path leads to an expansive treehouse experience, another to a water odyssey, while a third walkway will guide visitors to a low impact exercise zone.”

The treehouse adventure will include over 60 play features designed around two existing large oak trees. Along with a multi-lane zip track, swings and freestanding climbing boulders connected by a timber ladder, the playground experience will also include multiple slides and inclusive components like a RoxAll See Saw, Infinity Bowl, and Inclusive Whirl.

Those who choose the water odyssey adventure will find it tough to stay dry. Over a dozen sprayers, spreaders, soakers, barrels and buckets will drench anyone near the 50-foot splash pad zone.

Visitors looking for a little less adventure will be able to relax under a new pavilion with restrooms and get their daily steps in on a new surfaced walking trail.

Park amenities will be provided by Gametime, a PlayCore Company. Pillar Construction has been contracted to handle the overall site development. Although some preliminary work began last month, an official groundbreaking is being planned for later this fall. Adventure Acres is scheduled to open around Memorial Day 2025.