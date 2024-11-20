Where To Find An Old-Fashioned Live Christmas Tree For The Holidays

Christmas is right around the corner.

Have you picked out your Christmas tree yet? Need help finding one?

The busy elves here at The Pulse have scoped out the local tree scene and have made a list (which they checked twice) just for you.

Support local business this year by purchasing your tree from a nearby tree farmer or retailer.

Flat Top Mountain Farm

Flat Top Farms will officially open for tree pick-up and sales on Black Friday, November 29, and will be open Nov. 29-Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. (ET)

They offer Fraser Firs, sourced from an award-winning North Carolina grower. Purchase your tree online prior to Black Friday to receive 10% off. Free tie-down service for easy transport. Free delivery within 10 miles of the farm.

On Nov. 30, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, from noon until 3 p.m. (ET) the farm will offer carriage rides with Santa. The fee is $25 with an add-on option for photos.

Price List:

6’ - $100

7’ - $122

8’ - $178

9’ - $210

10’ - $250

Located at 638 Bowman Cemetery Road, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379, you can learn more at flattopmountainfarm.com

Raulston Acres Christmas Tree Farm

Dan Raulston and his family have been running Raulston Acres for roughly 16 years. Each year they sell nearly 1,800 Christmas trees. Raulston Acres is a choose and cut farm.

“Most customers bring the family and choose and cut their trees from our fields,” Raulston said. “We also offer some precut firs if they want.”

Raulston Acres opens for the season on Sunday Nov. 23. They open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will offer pictures with Santa from 1-3:30 p.m. Photos are $25 per session and will also be offered on Nov. 30 from 1-3:30 p.m. The farm will be closed Sunday Nov. 24, but open again on Monday Nov. 25, from 3-6 p.m., including Thanksgiving Thursday. They open again Nov. 29 and will operate from 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The farm is closed on Sundays. The week of Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, they will be open from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Raulston Acres Christmas Tree Farm is located at 2572 Georgia 95, Rock Spring, GA 30739. Learn more at: www.ractf.com

Cove Christmas Tree Farm

Cove Christmas Tree Farm opens for the season Sunday Nov. 24, operating from 1-5p.m. Their hours are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.

Cove Christmas Tree Farm is located at 654 Kensington Road, Chickamauga, GA 30707. Learn more at: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069452258880

Christmas Carroll Tree Farm

Christmas Carroll Tree Farm has two locations. Owners Ray and Pat Carroll, and Ben Carroll, have had many years of success. They started their first location in 2006. In 2021 they expanded to their second location. They sell several hundred trees each year.

At Tree Farm #1 they will open for the season on Saturday Nov. 23, offering pre-cut Fraser Firs and wreaths. There will be no cut-your-own trees offered at farm #1. Operating hours will be from 1-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and 1-6 p.m. Sundays.

Farm #1 is located on 7206 Hwy 95, Lafayette Ga, 30728

Farm #2 will open for the season Nov. 29, for Black Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Afterwards they will only be open on weekends, Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. They will close as soon as they are sold out. At farm # 2 they will offer cut-your-own field trees, as well as pre-cut Frasier Firs.

Farm #2 is located at 862 Center Grove Road, LaFayette, GA 30728. Learn more at: christmascarrolltreefarm.com

Location #2's Google Maps site is maps.app.goo.gl/6WvMpyjxE6RBALDa9

Kittle Christmas Tree Farm

Kittle Christmas Tree Farm opens for the season on Nov. 23. They are offering Leyland Cyprus, Carolina Saphire, and White Pine trees.

Kittle Christmas Tree Farm is located at 949 Salem Valley Road, Ringgold, GA 30736. Learn more at: facebook.com/KittleChristmasTreeFarm

Weaver Tree Farm

Opening Day for Weaver Tree Farm is Friday, Nov. 29. They offer North Carolina grown Fraser Fir Christmas trees. They offer wholesale and retail trees and wreaths.

Weaver Tree Farm Garden Center is located at 308 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga, TN. Learn more at: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068626500699