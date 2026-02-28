Winning Name Announced For New Playscape At Enterprise South Nature Park

Hamilton County Parks & Recreation is proud to announce the official name of its newest playscape at Enterprise South Nature Park: Wildwood Playscape.

Earlier this month, Hamilton County Parks & Recreation invited the public to help name the new nature-inspired playscape, designed to encourage imaginative outdoor play while complementing the park’s natural landscape.

The response was overwhelming, with families, children, and park supporters submitting thoughtful and creative ideas.

“This playscape was created to reflect the natural beauty and sense of adventure that makes Enterprise South so special,” said ESNP Superintendent Allison Harr. “The name Wildwood Playscape truly captures the spirit of exploration and outdoor discovery we hope families experience every time they visit.”

Located within Enterprise South Nature Park, the new playscape features nature-inspired elements that encourage climbing, imaginative play, and connection with the outdoors — creating a destination for families to gather, explore, and make memories together.

Details for the official grand opening celebration will be announced this spring.

Enterprise South Nature Park continues to serve as one of Hamilton County’s premier outdoor destinations, offering miles of trails, scenic landscapes, Disc Golf, and family-friendly amenities.

For more information about Hamilton County Parks & Recreation programs and parks, visit parks.hamiltontn.gov.