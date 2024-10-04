Witches & Warlocks Return With Paddling The Tennessee River On Oct. 19

River City Company and Outdoor Chattanooga are calling all witches, warlocks and wizards to return for the 3rd Annual paddle on the Tennessee River as a part of the 25th Coolidge Park Anniversary Celebration.

Leading up to Halloween, participants will be embarking upon a spooktacular paddle adventure on Saturday, October 19.

The paddle event is open to kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards as they take over the Tennessee River dressed as witches, warlocks, and wizards. Over 100 people of all ages have participated in the past.

A limited number of kayaks and paddleboards are available for rental through Outdoor Chattanooga. Renters must be at least 18 years old, but younger individuals can participate if they bring their own paddle craft.

The 3rd Annual Chattanooga Witch and Warlock Paddle will launch and take out at Coolidge Park for a trip around Maclellan Island, which is approximately 1.7 miles. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite Halloween costume with a prize for best dressed.

The event is open to those who have and have not paddled in the past, with guidance and supervision provided by Outdoor Chattanooga and other experienced paddlers.

“With the return of the Witch and Warlock Paddle, we are able to continue to expand the reach of providing fun and inclusive events that create an atmosphere welcoming to those with lots of experience and beginners. Through our ONE Riverfront planning process and Evolving our Riverfront Parks, we continue to hear how people want to physically connect with the river through a variety of activities,” said Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company.

Full event details can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/witch.