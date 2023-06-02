With Summer Upon Us, Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Has Plenty Of Things To Do

June is a big month for Chattanooga.

School is out, pools are open, summer sports leagues are starting, parks are being used all over, and more folks are traveling to water for sports, fishing, and our Outdoor Chattanooga classes.

In June we celebrate Great Outdoors Month, Father's Day, Pride Month, National Fishing Day, International Picnic Day, National Trails Day...and the list goes on. While there is so much to do in June, we still often hear that there is nothing to do, or nothing for our youth, however there very much is.

S.O.S. Fest at South Chattanooga Center, June 3rd

Join us for this public health and safety event for members of South Chattanooga and surrounding communities! The S.O.S. Fest is being organized by members of local organizations, including Erlanger, Chattanooga Fire Department, Chattanooga Police Department, City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parks, and Outdoors, and the Department of Community Development.

Enjoy a fun afternoon full of activities for kids of all ages with a chance to learn health and safety tips. There will be free food, prizes, great speakers, and more!

Summer Pool Fun!

Warner Park Pool and Splash Pad had a HUGE opening weekend for Memorial Day weekend and is now open till early August. The cost to enter Warner Park is $3 per person. Note, that due to demand, there may be a wait if over capacity, especially on weekends. 11-5 weekdays, 12:30-5 weekends. Carver pool will open on June 7th at 12:30-3:30pm. And be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 12:30pm-3:30 pm and entrance is FREE. Unfortunately, due to the nationwide lifeguard shortage, hours have been reduced at Carver and our indoor pools. Click to see all the hours and free water fitness classes.

Chattanooga Fitness Center Schedule-All FREE!

For all ages 13 and up! (13-17 need an adult with them). Everything you need to get in shape, plus check out the free classes including yoga, weightlifting, fit for life, and Nordic Pole walking, Fit for gardening and more! Check out the schedule and class information.

June Fest! Saturday, June 10th at East Lake Park

Join us as we celebrate with food, drinks, crafts, and LIVE bands and performances throughout the afternoon at June Fest! All FREE. This fiesta celebrates Central and South American Cultures and brings our communities together! Great for all ages in one of Chattanooga's most beautiful parks.

Adult Softball Leagues Sign Ups now open.

Spring has been a huge "hit" at our Summit of Softball near Collegedale. Now it is time to sign up for the summer softball season. For $450 a team, you will receive a 12 game season, tournament, official umps and more. Men's Women's, Co-ed, Church, Businesses, are all encouraged to have a team. Click here for the forms or call Richard West at 423-643-6055 today.

Free Tennis Lessons!

A great opportunity to learn the game, and get a feel for tennis play. Thanks to River City Tennis Association, lessons will be provided for all ages most Saturdays in the summer from 3-4:30pm at the Brainerd Tennis Courts in front of the Chris Ramsey Center on Moore RD. Let George Provost know you are interested and sign up by calling 423-400-1128.

Does your youth know the game, or looking to play in a summer league? We have that too at our Champions Club Tennis Complex, 3400 Lupton Dr.

Mondays June 12, 19, 26, July 10, 17, 24

4-6 year olds: 4:30- 5:30 pm

7-10 year olds: 5:30- 6:30 pm

Price: $90

Sign up at www.RallyCatsTennis.com OR call 615.953.1694

FREE Youth Kickball, Volleyball & Flag Football!

Flag football sign ups at East Chattanooga Community Center for a 6 week season starting June 13th for ages 12 and under. Stop by the center or call Richard West at 643-6055.