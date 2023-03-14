2023 River City Ribbon Run Registration Now Open

Registration is open for the inaugural 2023 River City Ribbon Run 5K, hosted by CHI Memorial Foundation.

The race will be held on Saturday, April 22, on the Chattanooga State campus. This inaugural race is shifting the conversation from individual cancer communities to unite all cancer patients, families, and survivors in raising local funds for local treatments.

The funds raised through the run will directly support Tennessee and North Georgia patients – whether increasing mobile screenings for early detection, providing comprehensive assistance to all patients, or increasing treatment options and opportunities to continue to be the leading cancer treatment hospital in the region.

All proceeds raised through the River City Ribbon Run stay local and directly benefit the patients of CHI Memorial’s Rees Skillern Cancer Institute.

This is a family friendly event that can be done as a timed 5K run, untimed 5K walk, or a one-mile fun run. Registration, check-in, and warm-up activities begin at 8 a.m. The 5K run starts at 9 a.m., and the one-mile fun run and walk starts at 9:15 a.m. Food trucks, live music, and a health expo will be on site for all to enjoy.

The entry fee is $30 for the 5K (run and walk), $25 for the one-mile walk, and $10 for the kids 5K run and fun run, plus fees. All participants will receive a 2023 River City Run t-shirt. To register, visit memorial.org/race.