20th Annual PumpkinFest Returns To Downtown Dayton This Weekend

The beloved PumpkinFest in Downtown Dayton outside the historic Rhea County Courthouse is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this Friday, October 30th, and Saturday, October 31st.

Organized and presented by MainStreet Dayton, the annual family-friendly festival has turned into a pillar in Dayton and the surrounding communities. The autumn staple event features all things pumpkin, too, including a pumpkin pie-eating contest, pumpkin decorating, a pumpkin patch, and even a pumpkin baking contest.

Expect plenty of food and drink options, a petting zoo, a chili cook-off, as well as a Halloween-inspired costume contest and trick-or-treating for the kids. Folks can also browse several arts and crafts vendors, all while exploring Dayton’s quaint shops and various businesses at the festival.

This year’s event is incredibly significant, as PumpkinFest will be celebrating twenty years of creating meaningful moments and life-lasting memories for families and community members.

To celebrate, there will be something extra special happening on Saturday, October 31st, as the Rhea Heritage Preservation Foundation will be performing their take on H.G. Wells drama, The Time Machine, a radio-theater science fiction performance that will be taking place on the second floor of the Rhea County Courthouse.

Not only does the festival enrich the community, but it also provides a spotlight for local businesses and small vendors, putting money into the hands of hard-working folks while building community traditions and bringing tourists into the surrounding Dayton area.

In speaking with Rachel Martin, Executive Director for MainStreet Dayton and the 20th annual PumpkinFest, she discussed the origins of the festival in 2006 and how it has evolved in the last two decades.

“PumpkinFest began as a “safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating” in 2006. It was a one-day event that fell on Halloween with just a handful of vendors, and the downtown merchants offering candy to local children.

After operating like that for a few years, it became a full-blown two-day fall festival with food and craft vendors, a costume contest, a pumpkin pie-eating contest, entertainment, games and bounces for the kids, and of course, trick-or-treating on Saturday evening.

It means a lot that we’ve been able to keep this tradition alive for 20 years; serving our community in this way has been a great way to showcase our beautiful downtown district. We’re really focusing on all things pumpkin this year with favorites returning like our Punkin Chunkin competition and Pumpkin Pie eating contest, but we also added a pumpkin baking contest to our chili cook-off and a Pumpkin Patch & decorating area this year.”

When asked about the future of PumpkinFest and what the festival may look like in the next two decades, Rachel mentioned wanting to continue to see the event grow, while looking for ways to increase opportunities for small business owners and increase attendance.

“We would love to see this event continue to grow, adding vendors, activities, and community involvement. We are always looking for new ideas to increase attendance and make the event a destination attraction that draws people from all over the Tennessee Valley and surrounding areas. Stay tuned for what’s coming next year.”

PumpkinFest