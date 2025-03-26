423 Day Festival Returns This April After A Year Off To Celebrate Everyone

Entertainment, music, camaraderie, food, fun, vendors and everyone local is what you’ll find at the second 423 Day Festival set for Sunday, April 20th at Miller Park.

Organizer Ronnie Houston said they were unable to host the event last year and are eager to welcome everyone back this year. She said the festival is open to everyone, especially Chattanoogans looking to celebrate the diversity of people who reside in the city and the surrounding communities also welcome to attend.

“The foundation of the festival is diversity and inclusion,” Houston said. “If you live in Chattanooga, you should be celebrating Chattanooga.”

Houston said, as a black woman, she’s felt excluded sometimes and understands how feeling left out can hurt.

“I know how that feels,” she said. “I don't want anyone to ever feel like you live, and you work, and you pour into a community, and you're not welcomed, or you're not included in everything that the community has to offer. This festival is a safe place for all cultures and all people. I don't care if you're black, white, straight, gay, Indian, Asian or whoever. But I know all people don't feel that way or think that way. For those that do and even for those that don't maybe you can come to the festival and get a new perspective.”

Houston said Chattanooga is reflective of what America is, a diverse community that includes immigrants.

“We come from immigrants,” she said. “Everybody was an immigrant at some point. How can you exclude something that's real and tangible.”

Once again, Urban Horticulture Supply is back as an event sponsor.

Allison Janes, who manages the daily operations at Urban Horticulture Supply, said their first 423 Day Festival held in 2023 had a great turnout. She said Houston brought the idea of the inaugural festival to her attention.

“And I was like count me in,” she said.

Janes said they plan to have a variety of plants, soil and other basic growing essentials at their booth this year. She said one of their community partners Topo CBD Chattanooga will be on site so people can learn about their sustainable packaging and other sustainable branded products.

Houston said they had about 60 vendors at their first festival. She expects that many or more this year. Food trucks like Windy City Eats and others will be on hand selling food to hungry visitors.

“Hemp Rolls is another local cannabis company that sell an array of different products,” Houston said about another expected vendor. “They’re one of our sponsors too. The owner David Powers is a great guy. He’s all about community and inclusion. I was lucky enough to be, blessed and lucky enough, to be able to partner with people that have the same mindset as, far as being all for the community and inclusion.”

The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., April 20, at Miller Park and is free to the public.