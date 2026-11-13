5th Annual Christkindlmarkt Returns To The Mountain Arts Community Center

The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt at Mountain Arts Community Center is returning to take over Signal Mountain this weekend, Saturday, November 14th and Sunday, November 15th.

The beloved European-inspired holiday tradition will feature an old-world Christmas-style atmosphere, community-oriented fun, plenty of local arts and crafts vendors, and traditional seasonal food and drinks, including their world-famous Glühwein, a traditional German mulled wine served warm.

Organized by Shop the Market At, the fifth annual celebration represents the continued growth of their markets, while showcasing the impact and legacy a holiday market can have in the surrounding Chattanooga communities, building and fostering a sense of belonging for so many.

The event is free and will be an indoor market with free on-site parking as well. For the entire weekend, the Mountain Arts Community Center will transform into a festive, European-inspired village full of lanterns, a host of twinkling light displays, and multiple vendor booths decorated in an old-world European style.

Folks can browse and shop for unique holiday gifts as the Christmas season approaches, all while enjoying incredible food, drinks, and even an impressive array of live music, featuring some stellar local acts like Amber Fults, Shani Palmer, The Briars, and Jason Lyles, to name a few of the incredible musicians performing.

In speaking with Chelsea Ryden, Community Development Director for the town of Signal Mountain, about what she hopes the event’s impact is in the community, and what folks can expect who may not have been before, she detailed the magic of the event and how it builds connection and experiences, and that this year’s event will feature surprise appearances from Santa Claus and Krampus.

“I think there's something special about the European Christmas market tradition. It's about more than shopping. It's about creating an experience, gathering together, enjoying the season, and discovering unique gifts and handmade treasures. Shop the Market At has created something that brings together the charm of a traditional European Christmas market with the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of our local makers and small businesses.

There will be opportunities to visit with both Santa and Krampus, so there's a little something for everyone. We're also excited about the timing this year. Several Signal Mountain shops are hosting their holiday open houses this same weekend, making it a wonderful opportunity to spend the day on the mountain, shop local, enjoy the market, and get a jump-start on Christmas shopping.”

When asked about the impact the holiday tradition has in supporting local vendors and the small business community in Signal Mountain and the surrounding Chattanooga area, she spoke to the market providing an opportunity for these artisans, small businesses, and makers to build face-to-face relationships with potential customers.

“Markets like this provide a valuable opportunity for small businesses, local artisans, and independent makers to introduce their products to new audiences. For many small businesses, getting in front of potential customers and building relationships within the community is just as

important as the sales themselves. We love seeing opportunities that encourage people to shop small, discover something unique, and invest in the talented people and businesses right here in our region.”

When looking ahead to future goals and plans for the growth of the annual Christkindlmarkt, Chelsea mentioned wanting to continue to expand while bringing more opportunities to vendors and more folks through the doors of the Mountain Arts Community Center, citing how special the center is for community building.

“Our biggest hope is that the Christkindlmarkt continues to grow as a holiday tradition in our area and remains an opportunity to celebrate local businesses, artists, and community. We're especially excited about bringing more people through the doors of the Mountain Arts Community Center.

The MACC is such a special place with a rich history, and we want people to discover everything happening here, from music and art classes to performances, community gatherings, and special events. We see the market as another wonderful way to connect people with this space and all it has to offer. We'd love to see it become an annual holiday destination for families throughout the Chattanooga area.”

5th Annual Christkindlmarkt at MACC