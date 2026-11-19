Get ready for a hands-on adventure — The Junior League of Chattanooga is excited to announce its 9th annual Touch-a-Truck on Saturday, November 21 from 9am to 1pm, a family-friendly event where children can explore, climb, and touch trucks and equipment of all kinds.

From emergency response vehicles to heavy machinery and other impressive equipment, Touch-a-Truck gives children the opportunity to get up close and personal with the vehicles that help keep Chattanooga and the surrounding communities moving. Young attendees can also meet the men and women who protect, serve and build our community.

More than just a day of fun, Touch-a-Truck helps children connect the giant vehicles they see every day to the people, industries and careers behind them. Through hands-on exploration, children can discover how these vehicles support Tennessee’s economy and learn about potential careers in fields such as farming, manufacturing, construction and public service.

After climbing aboard their favorite trucks and discovering how they work, families can head to the Touch-a-Truck Village for even more hands-on fun. The Village will feature a variety of kid-friendly activities, all gathered in one place to encourage curiosity, creativity and imagination.

Touch-a-Truck will once again offer a Quiet Hour from 9–10 a.m. for children and families who are more sensitive to noise and flashing lights.

Touch-a-Truck is more than an annual family event, it is also an important fundraiser for the Junior League of Chattanooga. Founded on the belief that women can make a meaningful difference in their communities, the Junior League brings together women committed to volunteerism, leadership and improving the quality of life in the Chattanooga area.

Through volunteer service, community partnerships, leadership development and fundraising, the Junior League of Chattanooga works to support initiatives that strengthen local families and communities. Proceeds from Touch-a-Truck ticket sales help support the Junior League’s ongoing community impact and allow its members to continue investing their time, talent and resources in Chattanooga.

For more information about the Junior League of Chattanooga and its 9th annual Touch-a-Truck, please visit chattanooga.jl.org/touch-a-truck