Add Adventure This Valentine’s Season With Romance At Ruby Falls

Romance at Ruby mixes romance with adventure this Valentine’s season.

On select nights in February, embark with your Valentine on a special after-hours guided tour of the Ruby Falls caverns, lit only by hand-held lanterns.

During the scenic stroll to the waterfall, a Ruby Falls guide shares the legendary love story of Leo Lambert and his wife, Ruby, that led to the accidental discovery of Ruby Falls.

With a limit of 10 couples per group, the experience includes more time to marvel at the breathtaking waterfall and ancient rock formations by the soft glow of the handheld lanterns.

“Romance at Ruby is inspired by the enchanting love story at the heart of Ruby Falls. Leo’s love for Ruby led him to find what is considered by many to be one of the world’s most beautiful waterfalls,” says Hollie Baranick, Tours and Special Projects Manager. “These after-hours tours provide an adventurous and memorable way for couples to celebrate the Valentine’s season.”

Before the tour, visit the Lookout Mountain Tower to take in the stunning views of the Tennessee River, twinkling city lights and star-filled winter sky. Relax by the cozy fire in the historic Ruby Falls castle’s limestone fireplace until the lantern tour begins.

Reservations are required and can be made online at www.rubyfalls.com. Tickets to Romance at Ruby are $95.95 per couple and include the special Valentine’s-themed after-hours Lantern Tour, keepsake photo, and gift. Purchase tickets early, as this multi-night event sells out quickly.

For reservations and information, visit www.rubyfalls.com/things-to-do/romance-at-ruby/