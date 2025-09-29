Adventure Trek Promises Plenty Of Family Friendly Fun This Saturday

Get your teams together and take on the Adventure Trek challenge Oct. 4, with a family friendly scavenger hunt followed by a free block party supporting the incredible work of RiseUp Cooperative.

“It’s a scavenger hunt that goes through downtown Chattanooga,” said volunteer and board member Christopher Greer. “Your team will have to solve clues. Local businesses will have some type of challenge or task your team will have to do or solve. The best part is that these local businesses will have the benefit of having all that extra foot traffic.”

Greer said the scavenger hunt starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 11:45 a.m. Teams need to register online and purchase tickets at www.riseupcooperative.org.

Teams of 2-4 people cost $60, and teams of 5-8 people cost $100. VIP Team tickets are available, which includes lunch and a 15-minute head start. VIP teams of 2-4 people cost $100 and VIP teams of 5-8 cost $180. VIP lunch is being provided by Texas Roadhouse and Bollywood Tacos.

Immediately following the scavenger hunt there will be a free community block party at Miller Park from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Greer said there will be several vendors onsite selling food and merchandise. There will be lots of activities for adults and children including face painting, games, and a costume contest. There will be raffle prizes and live music. A fire truck and an ambulance will be on display.

“There will be other non-profits there spreading awareness for their causes,” Greer said. “One of our local soccer teams will be there and we’re trying to get the library to bring out their book park. There will be lots of food to choose from. It’s going to be a huge block party.”

The scavenger hunt will benefit RiseUp.

“RiseUp is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit,” Greer said. “Their core mission is to empower teens and young adults through life and leadership workshops. We aim to help educate kids.”

Their goal is to empower the next generation with essential skills and knowledge to thrive in today's world. They provide a supportive and inclusive environment where young individuals can discover their potential and make a positive impact on society. Through Life and Leadership workshops and mentorship programs, we aim to cultivate resilience, confidence, and leadership qualities in the youth, shaping them into future change-makers.

“it's generally kids and young adults between the ages of 13 to 23,” Greer said. “It’s not limited to that, but that's generally the target. An example of some of the ways we help would be if someone in their early 20s is looking to be a first-time home buyer. We can sit down and provide resources for that. WE can teach them about bank accounts, compound interest, how to write checks and things they may not be exposed to in school”

“‘RiseUPs Adventure trek is a community event designed to help people learn more about what is available in our community and help them strengthen their team building, problem solving and communication skills all while having fun and winning prizes,” CEO and Founder Sandy Pricer added.

Pricer thanked Texas Roadhouse and Bollywood Tacos for their food donation and said she was thankful for the generous support of other sponsors and to Best Buy Metal who was the largest sponsor for the event!

Greer said Adventure Trek is going to be a fun day and for now it seems like the weather will be cooperating and perfect for outdoor activities.

RiseUp Cooperative Adventure Trek