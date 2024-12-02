All Aboard! Incline Railway Joins Chattanooga Library Family Pass Program

America’s Most Amazing Mile is now available through the Chattanooga Public Library (CPL) Family Pass Program.

With a valid CPL card, patrons can check out up to six roundtrip boarding tickets for the Lookout Mountain Incline Railway each week at the Downtown Library on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Each ticket is good for passengers of any age, making the Incline an exciting outing for the whole family.

As one of Chattanooga’s historical treasures, the Incline Railway offers a fun and educational experience, connecting visitors to the region’s rich heritage and breathtaking scenery.

Operated by the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA), the Incline is a vital part of the city’s story and now joins the library’s Family Pass Program to bring that story to more households.

“Cost shouldn’t derail a family outing, so I’m really proud to have the Incline Railway aboard our program,” added Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director. “With historically valuable experiences like the Incline available at no cost with your library card, it’s a freight time to be a library patron!”

“This program is another great example of how CARTA, the City of Chattanooga, and our partners like the Chattanooga Public Library work together to create opportunities for families,” said Charles D. Frazier, CARTA CEO. “We’re excited to help make the Incline Railway experience more accessible to our community through this partnership.”

CPL also offers family passes to Chattanooga Symphony & Opera performances, Chattanooga Football Club matches, UTC Mocs Football games, and Chattanooga Lookouts games, as well as passes to the Chattanooga Zoo, Tennessee Aquarium, Creative Discovery Museum, Hunter Museum of American Art, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, Chattanooga Audubon Society and the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

More information about the Incline Railway, its history, and the new annual passes can be found at ridetheincline.com. Additional details about the Library’s Family Pass Program and other services can be found on the Library’s website.