An Adventure Awaits At Walker County's New Adventure Acres Park

Adventure Acres, Walker County’s first signature park has officially opened to the public. The new activity hub features a nature-themed playground, splash pad, pavilion with restrooms, walking trail, solar powered charging station, and green space for nonorganized recreation.

“From its distinctive design and multi-generational appeal, Adventure Acres offers a unique space that reflects the character of Walker County by integrating nature with recreation,” said Joe Legge, director of communications and community development for Walker County Government. “This space was built to stand out and serve as a true landmark for our community.”

Over 60 components make up the new playground, including a multi-lane zip track, swings and freestanding climbing boulders connected to a timber ladder. In addition, visitors will be able to stay cool on a hot day at the new splash pad, which features over a dozen sprayers, spreaders, soakers, barrels and buckets to drench anyone close by.

Visitors looking for a little less adventure will be able to relax under the new pavilion, take a stroll on a quarter-mile surfaced walking trail or use the open green space for picnics or activities like frisbee, playing catch, or yoga.

“Adventure Acres reflects our commitment to strengthening quality of life features and expanding opportunities for residents and visitors alike,” said Angie Teems, Chairwoman of the Walker County Board of Commissioners. “We are proud to continue investing in public spaces that bring people together where life-long memories can be made.”

Adventure Acres was funded primarily through a $2.2 million American Rescue Plan Act grant focused on improving public health in qualified census tracts (QCT). The park, located at 370 Salem Road in Rossville, resides in a QCT and borders another QCT.

Adventure Acres is open daily from sunrise to sunset. The splash pad is currently open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.