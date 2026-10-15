24th Annual Apple Festival Set To Take Over Historic Downtown Cleveland This Weekend

Something about the crisp fall air makes me yearn for apples, and more specifically, apple pie.

This weekend, the Cleveland Apple Festival will be making that dream a reality, as the staple festival is set to take over the streets of Downtown Cleveland this Saturday, October 17th, and Sunday, October 18th, offering up an abundance of Apple-themed dishes and activities.

The long-running family-friendly festival was created in 2002, and now, in its 24th year, has grown into one of the major flagship events for the Cleveland community, running strong every fall since the year it was created aside from one year during Covid. The festival is also registered as a public charity, with all net proceeds going to support other local nonprofit organizations in the Cleveland area.

This year’s festival is set to be a special one, bringing folks together from all walks of life, coming from Cleveland and the Greater Chattanooga area for two days of jam-packed family-oriented activities, local arts and crafts vendors, ample food trucks, an Apple Valley Orchard Kid's Zone featuring a petting zoo, as well as live music. In total, there will be over 90 vendors surrounding the courthouse square in Historic Downtown Cleveland this weekend.

There will also be a massive Apple dessert contest on Saturday by the Gazebo downtown, where there will be cash prizes for first and second place. The apples at the event are provided by Apple Valley Orchard Apples, and drawings are held hourly. There will also be many special giveaways throughout the weekend, and on Sunday, a surprise visit from Santa Claus.

In speaking with Jill Brown, Director of the Cleveland Apple Festival, about the impact of the festival on the Cleveland community over these past 24 years and what the funds raised have supported, she mentioned the greatest joy being the positive impact on the community, and that they have been able to give back to and enact change in several organizations over the years.

“Over the years we have served anywhere from 7000-12,000 people, which is a lot of apples and lots of enjoyable memories. The positive impact on the community is our greatest joy, as all of our proceeds help support other non-profits in the city and help reach the needs of the local community. We also help provide income for our vendors; for many of them, this is their home business or main source of income.

It was important to build a festival with a purpose, more than just having a good time, which we love to do, but to be able to give back and bless our community because we have been given so much and there are those in need in our community. Just a few of the organizations over the years who have benefitted are New Hope Pregnancy Center, The Boys and Girls Club, the Salvation Army, United Way, Habitat for Humanity, and The Caring Place, just to name a few.”

Beyond the funds raised from nonprofits, Jill detailed their hopes when creating the Cleveland Apple Festival, and how the festival has turned into a homecoming after two and a half decades, with so many life-lasting memories being made.

“We had hopes to create something that would draw and bring people together for a purpose and create a sense of community. Over the years, people have compared The Cleveland Apple Festival to a Homecoming for the city of Cleveland.

We feel that is happening as people come together. We have heard stories of couples that had their first date at the Cleveland Apple Festival and have gone on to be married, friends running into old schoolmates and connecting with family and friends over the years. We have many vendors who have been with us since the beginning. They have enjoyed all the years with us and keep returning because of the friendship and connections that have been made.”

Cleveland Apple Festival