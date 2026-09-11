Autumn Festival Brings Pumpkin Themed Family Fun To Collegedale

On Sunday, September 13th, the 3rd Annual Autumn Festival at The Commons is returning to take over Collegedale with all things pumpkin, ushering in the fall season and, hopefully, cooler temperatures.

The Autumn Festival was created by Alex Ferney of A5 Events in 2023 and has since grown into one of the more beloved fall festivals in the Collegedale area. The entire event is centered around bringing folks together for a day of pumpkin-inspired fun, with free parking and free entry.

The event features a pumpkin ring toss, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin patch hunt prizes, and so many more pumpkin-inspired activities. There will also be a kid’s zone, live music, plenty of vendors, and even free pumpkins while supplies last.

In speaking with Alex Fearnley about what all folks can expect from this year’s Autumn Festival, she detailed offering a tasting pass for fall food items, a ton of great activities, and even having free animal balloons for everyone in attendance.

“We will be offering a tasting pass for fall food items, a $2 game zone with pumpkin games, a corn pit we did last year, pumpkin decorating, a DJ with a dance floor, indoor tables, vendors for shopping, as well as favorites that are paid options such as bounce houses, a petting zoo, face painting, and pony rides.

We also provide a free select animal balloon with Twist & Pop Balloons for everyone. We try to have something for everyone; families with children of all ages can expect affordable options and fun for the entire family.”

The tasting pass this year will include 6 tasting options, including a pumpkin butternut squash latte from The Roaming Cup, which is a new vendor this season, as well as options from five other amazing food trucks, including a chicken rice bowl from El Taco Madre, Chicken Riggies from Damn Yankee, two dry-rubbed smoked wings from Big Dans BBQ, and a deep-fried Oreo from Nomad Snacks.

There are plenty of incredible food and drink options, as well as activities and pumpkin-themed games that are sure to excite the whole family, and that is the whole purpose and mission behind the festival: bringing the community together over a shared passion, pumpkins.

Fearnley went on to discuss the impact that the festival has had on small businesses and the local Collegedale economy, maintaining that the main reason the festival exists is to put money back in the hands of locals, while building community.

“We work with several small businesses that are prominent in the Collegedale community, as well as big-name businesses behind the scenes when we are purchasing all of our items, preparing for the event, putting money back into the community, and supporting our local businesses. We put together our free craft zone several events ago, and you will catch kids, adults, and complete strangers coloring or piecing together something; passing items around family style, making real connections with one another.”

Now in its third year, the annual Autumn Festival at the Commons is not only growing into a pillar in Collegedale, but it is also becoming quite popular around the surrounding greater Chattanooga area as one of the first fall festivals of the season, drawing people closer together through nostalgic fall vibes, great food, and a shared passion for community.

Autumn Festival at The Commons.