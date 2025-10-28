The Annual Chattanooga Beard Contest Returns To The Chattanooga Market

This Sunday is yet another fan favorite theme at the Chattanooga Market.

Originally developed in support of No-Shave November, the Chattanooga Beard Contest has been entertaining Market patrons for several years now. It’s a great opportunity for men who enjoy showing off their whisker wonder, with fun twists to some of the contest categories.

Each year, more and more contestants get creative with their facial hair; the" “festively decorated” being the showiest bunch. Whether it’s a devil’s fork, grandfather or hipster beard, or some stylish lambchops, the crowd applause will help determine the winning beard or mustache.

It’s all for fun after all. The winner from each category will win a prize package sure to tame and condition the beard of all beards. Prizes include products from Moccasin Bend Soap and Beard, Local Beard (both event sponsors) and Chattanooga Market swag.

The contest will begin at 1:30pm on Sunday, November 2nd on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage. Interested contestants can report to the right side of the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage at 1:15pm for queuing. No pre-registration is needed. Categories for the Chattanooga Beard Contest are:

Most Festively Decorated – can be decorated in any style for any holiday Coolest Mustache – must be a strip of hair above the upper lip, can be any style mustache Longest – measured from the bottom of the bottom lip to the longest point of the beard

Regular Market hours are Sundays, 11am-4pm at the First Horizon Pavilion.

Live music is a staple at the Chattanooga Market each week. This Sunday on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage:

12:30pm - 1:30 Stratoblasters

2:30-3:30 Bob Keel.

Only a few Sundays remain in the regular outdoor season of Chattanooga Market with a few favorite events closing down the season. Big Band Day (with the Quilts of Valor Presentation) is Sunday, November 9th and Scenic City Wings, benefitting the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, is Sunday, November 16th.

The regular season will conclude with the Chattanooga Holiday Market the full weekend of November 22nd and 23rd.