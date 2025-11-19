The Annual Collegedale Christmas Parade Returns Sunday, December 14

The City of Collegedale is delighted to welcome back one of the community’s most beloved holiday traditions on Sunday, December 14.

The Collegedale Christmas Parade will once again bring festive cheer to spectators of all ages with sparkling holiday floats, lively marching bands, antique vehicles, and more.

The parade begins at 3:00 p.m. and will travel down University Drive through the heart of the Southern Adventist University campus.

“The route will begin at the four-way stop at Old Apison Pike and continue down University Drive before turning left onto College Drive East,” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor.

Leading the parade will be members of the Collegedale Police Department, with the always-popular Santa and Mrs. Claus closing out the procession aboard a Tri-Community Fire Department truck.

A selection of local food trucks—Frozen Frenzy, Freaky Funnels, Pixie Princess Cotton Candy, and Hooked on Minis—will be on site before, during, and after the event, offering treats for parade goers.

Community members, businesses, and organizations are invited to participate. Registration is available at collegedale.recdesk.com/Community/Program.

Entry options include:

Standard Float Entry – $25

Bronze Sponsor – $100 (includes social media tag)

Silver Sponsor – $250 (social media tag + logo on website)

Gold Sponsor – $500 (social media tag + logo on website + event signage)

For more information about the Collegedale Christmas Parade, please contact parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.