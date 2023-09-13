Annual East Ridge Fall Festival Set For Saturday, October 7th

East Ridge officials have announced that the City will host its second annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 7th.

Shawnna Skiles fall festival flyer for vendors - 1

From 10am until 5pm, Camp Jordan Amphitheater will be filled with live music, numerous arts and crafts vendors, a variety of delicious food trucks, tons of children’s activities in the Kid’s Zone, family yard games, petting zoo, and much more.

Parking and admission to the family-friendly event along with the activities in the Kid’s Zone and family yard games are all free. Top Golf has partnered with the City to provide participants of all ages multiple games of cornhole and giant Jenga. Children will enjoy playing on the giant inflatables along with the activities of face painting, pumpkin painting, and kids tattoos – all for free.

Cameron McAllister, Administrator of Economic & Community Development for East Ridge, said that after last year’s success of the City’s first ever Fall Festival, there was an overwhelming desire to expand the annual event in Camp Jordan park and make it better than ever before.

“The City’s administration team and Parks & Recreation staff have been working tirelessly to create an event that welcomes all,” said McAllister. “We want to make the Fall Festival an event for families to enjoy for years to come. It is a great way to showcase what Camp Jordan and the City of East Ridge has to offer and how much we truly enjoy our community coming together.”

From 10am to 12pm, the highly acclaimed Et Cetera, an extensive exploration of rock, funk, jazz, and blues band, will provide music guaranteed to have the crowd moving and dancing. From 1pm to 4pm, Rick Rushing and the Blue Grass Strangers band will provide blues, jazz, reggae, and rock music for all to enjoy.

In addition to playing yard games and listening to great music, attendees can shop the many offerings of over 100 unique craft vendors and visit the Craft Axe Throwing booth for a free axe throwing experience. A variety of food trucks, including Tennessee Rebel BBQ, Family Concessions, Sweet Cakes, Tbutts, The Korn Shak, Eleanor’s Diner, Mac’s Delight, Snow Monkey, and many more, will be on site selling their delicious fares.

Departments at East Ridge City Hall will get in on the action by setting up booths offering a variety of activities. Included are the Parks and Recreation Department who will raffle a season pass. The lucky winner will be able to participate free for a year on a city-sponsored sports team. The Police Department will have “drunk goggles” that allow the user to feel the sensation – and danger – of driving drunk. Animal Control will sponsor “Kiss the Pooch” to raise money for the animal shelter and the Codes Department will host arcade basketball games throughout the day.