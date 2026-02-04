The 4th Annual Sweetheart Market Set To Take Over The Chattanooga Choo Choo

This Saturday and Sunday, February 7th–8th, the 4th annual Sweetheart Market will be taking place downtown at The Chattanooga Choo Choo.

Presented by Shop the Market At, The two-day celebration of local makers, artisans, and community is centered around Valentine’s Day, featuring a range of art, crafts, local goods, food, champagne, a beer bar, and live music.

The beloved, free, annual event is becoming a staple and offers a great opportunity to get some early shopping in for the perfect gift ahead of Valentine’s Day.

In speaking with Rob Davis, the founder of Shop the Market At, he gave an idea of what people can expect from the two-day market.

“Shoppers can expect a thoughtfully curated selection of nearly 70 vendors, featuring an array of chocolate confections, specialty foods, and sweet treats, alongside handmade jewelry, woodworking, children’s apparel, and much more. In addition, the event will include a beer and cider bar offering seasonal selections, including a featured Lovebird beer.

We are also excited to offer horse-drawn carriage rides on both Saturday and Sunday, provided by the Chattanooga Carriage Company. This experience has been made possible by our move to the Chattanooga Choo Choo and our ability to partner with local businesses based in the city.”

Rob went on to discuss how the market has evolved and expanded in the past four years, as well as how their new move from the Collegedale Commons to the Chattanooga Choo Choo will increase exposure and foot traffic.

The Sweetheart Market began several years ago as a themed event and has since grown as part of our broader lineup of specialty markets. Over the past six years, we have hosted numerous themed markets throughout Chattanooga and the surrounding areas, each designed to offer a unique and memorable experience.

This year’s relocation from Collegedale Commons to the Chattanooga Choo Choo allows for increased organic foot traffic and greater exposure to both locals and visitors.”

The event itself will not only help boost the local economy; it will also be a huge benefit for small businesses and local makers in the area, as they will have an opportunity to gain exposure and grow new customers.

When asked where he sees the Sweetheart Market going in the next five years, Rob suggested that he wants to continue to foster community through the market with a mention of expanded programming and continued vendor participation.

“Shop the Market At is deeply committed to supporting local small businesses and the creative community. We carefully vet each vendor to ensure our markets remain handmade and artist-focused. As an artist myself, I strongly believe in fostering and supporting the creative community whenever possible.

We look forward to seeing the Sweetheart Market continue to grow each year, with expanded programming and increased vendor participation. As always, Shop the Market At remains committed to evolving our events and providing the community with engaging, high-quality experiences that offer something truly special for everyone.”

4th Annual Sweetheart Market