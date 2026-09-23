Are You Ready For Thrills And Chills? The Haunted Attraction Season Is Here

Halloween is just over a month away but the haunted attractions leading up to the holiday kickstart with many opening this weekend.

To help you plan your season of thrills and chills, we've compiled a list of the many events and attractions here in town and the surrounding region.

Dread Hollow

The nationally ranked haunted house and escape rooms, Dread Hollow unleashes three new immersive nightmares, each one more horrific and gory than the last. For this year’s Halloween season, Dread Hollow is open October 1 until November 1 on Thursday through Sunday nights. In addition to the interactive haunted house, Dread Hollow’s Deliverance Escape Rooms offer two separately ticketed horror-themed challenges. The season ends with Black Out Night on November 1. During this lights-off experience, visitors make their way through Dread Hollow’s nightmares solely by the light of one hand-held glowstick per group.

Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Events & Rides

Spells & Potions Special-Tea — Now through Oct. 25, enjoy a 75-minute wizard-themed high tea at Grand Junction Station, a Missionary Ridge local train ride, and admission to the Enchanted Forest and Wizards Way Village during Rails, Wizards & Spells.

Rails, Wizards and Spells — Now through Oct. 25, enjoy a Magical Train Ride and Wizarding Village Adventure. Explore the Enchanted Forest and Wizards Way Village, enjoy hands-on magical activities, and take a round-trip train ride with visiting wizard professors. Plan approximately 2.5 hours for the complete experience.Costumes are welcome but not required. Wear comfortable clothing and footwear suitable for walking and train boarding.

Haints & Haunts — One night only on Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m. A spine-tingling evening of haunted history, folklore, and paranormal storytelling. Ride through the night on a haunted rail experience, enjoy a haunted hayride, and gather around the bonfire for an unforgettable Halloween experience recommended for ages 13 and older.

Old South Pittsburg Hospital Paranormal Research Center

The Old South Pittsburg Hospital Paranormal Research Center is open year-round, but it gets quite busy around spooky season. The 68,000 square foot facility is said to harbor real ghosts and several well-known paranormal investigators have investigated the building. The staff offers daytime, nighttime and overnight investigations.

Copper Creek Farm

Copper Creek Farm is a family-friendly farm during the day that runs a popular haunted corn maze and haunted trail/hayride combination pass after dark during the fall season, plus Saturday night fireworks. Now through Oct. 31, open Fridays from noon until 10:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. at 1514 Reeves Station Rd SW, Calhoun, GA.

Haunted Hilltop

The Haunted Hilltop features a large, haunted house set up alongside a spooky hayride that travels directly through the woods and a cornfield, complete with a bonfire and concessions. Open Friday and Saturday nights from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. (Closed Mon–Thu, Sun). Opens Sept. 25, 2026, at 8235 Hwy 58, Harrison, TN.

Hell’s Bar Dam Haunt

Wander through an authentic haunted house which has been featured on Ghost Adventures with the Hell’s Bar Dam Haunt. They spare no expense in creating a creepy and eerie atmosphere. Their haunted house is filled with scare actors, fog, dim lighting, and a few surprises that will keep you on edge. Opens Sept. 26 through Nov.1, 8-11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays with extended days added for the last two weeks of October. On Nov. 1,experience this haunted with a total blackout night event. Guests will be provided with one glow stick each.

Fort O Fright

A night of thrills, chills, and unforgettable fu at Stable 41 in Fort Oglethorpe! Fort O Fright includes A haunted stable, black light skating, and a guided ghost tour of Barnhardt Circle. Open from 7-10 p.m., Oct. 2-31. at Stable 41, 214 1st Street in Fort Oglethorpe, GA.