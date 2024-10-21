Art 120’s International Market Returns With Día De Todos Los Santos Celebration

Art 120 is thrilled to announce the return of the International Market for its next series of cultural festivities, kicking off on October 26th with a vibrant celebration of Chattanooga’s Latin American community: the Día de Todos los Santos.

This traditional Day of the Saints celebration will feature a rich tapestry of activities, including live music and dance performances by local Folklorico groups, a showcase of Latin artwork, interactive Dia de Los Santos art activities, and a delightful selection of food from Guatemala, Brazil, Cuba, and more.

Now in its fourth year, Art 120 is partnering with Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors to bring this cherished event to the heart of our Latin community.

“While we have enjoyed a lot of success animating public spaces in downtown over the past decade, we felt it was time to bring this traditional celebration into the East Lake community for everyone to enjoy,” said Kate Warren, Executive Director of Art 120.

Art 120's next international market will include food from across the seven seas with their “Pirates on Main” Market as part of the Mainx24 event on December 7th. This promises to be another exciting opportunity to celebrate culture and community in Chattanooga.

To stay updated on the International Market and More schedule, follow Art 120 on social media: Facebook @art120, Instagram @art120chatt, and on Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/art120eb.

Join everyone for a celebration of culture, community, and connection.