Art Haus Project And PAAMHA Hosting "Bridging Communities" Labor Day Festival

The Art Haus Project and PAAMHA invites residents from across Chattanooga and Hamilton County to join together for Bridging Communities, a special Labor Day weekend community festival at Whiteside Park.

Earlier this year, organizers were disappointed to postpone their planned Juneteenth celebration because of unpredictable weather. However, they are bringing the celebration back with a renewed purpose: to recognize our neighborhoods, strengthen connections among residents, and celebrate the people and communities that have helped make Chattanooga what it is today.

Bridging Communities will be a welcoming community day featuring local vendors, food, games, music, family activities, and community organizations. This festival will especially recognize the history, contributions, and continued importance of communities such as Lincoln Park, Bushtown, Citico, and other neighborhoods throughout Chattanooga.

It is an opportunity for longtime residents, newer neighbors, families, young people, seniors, artists, small businesses, and community organizations to gather, enjoy the park, and build stronger relationships with one another.

The event will take place at Whiteside Park, directly in front of Whiteside Manor on East Martin Luther King Boulevard. By bringing positive activity to this underused public space, organizers hope to create an enjoyable day for the surrounding community — including the retired and senior residents of Whiteside Manor.

Everyone is invited — this is a family-friendly event for children, teenagers, adults, and seniors. Come enjoy the food, shop with local vendors, listen to music, participate in games and activities, meet community organizations, and celebrate the neighborhoods that make Chattanooga special.

For additional information, contact thearthausproject@gmail.com or visit thearthausproject.com