As Autumn Arrives, Local Haunted Houses Prepare For Halloween Fun

I happen to love Halloween!

My brother and I used to gather old refrigerator boxes months ahead of October. We’d use them to build a makeshift haunted house in our car garage. We were teenagers and we had tons of fun getting everything put together.

Our friends dressed up as ghouls and goblins and we made props and scary stuff. The parents would bring all the neighborhood kids over. They would walk through our haunted house and receive their “treat,” when they existed the attraction.

It was fun, but it was a lot of work. It takes a lot of planning, building, volunteers and sweat equity to run a successful haunted attraction.

There are a few great attractions nearby that are worthy of a visit. Fair warning, these attractions aren’t for the faint of heart. Some may not be fitting for young children.

But if you are willing to have the yell scared out of you, check these places out:

Dread Hollow

Rated among the top 10 best haunted attractions in the nation, Dread Hollow opens this weekend bringing terror to those who dare enter. Witches and ghouls walk the halls of Dread Hollow High, camp Dread and the Rosemore Sanitorium. Guests should be prepared to get wet, experience loud sounds, bloody and graphic scenes and interactions with the ghastly ghouls and monsters that roam Dread Hollow. Parental discretion is advised for children under the age of 12.

Dread Hollow runs Thursday through Sunday starting this weekend until Nov. 1. Tickets must be purchased online at: dreadhollow.com

The Haunted Hilltop

Opening this weekend the Haunted Hilltop promises new frights after building additional space to its already massive and scary haunted house. They are open every Friday and Saturday starting this weekend through Nov. 2, from 7 p.m. until midnight. Tickets are purchased at their box office on-site.

For information and directions visit: thehauntedhilltop.com

The Haunted Barn

Celebrating 30 years of haunts and taunts, the Haunted barn returns this Halloween season starting Oct. 4. Open every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. until midnight through Nov. 2, visitors will experience intense audio, lighting, extreme low visibility, strobe lights, fog, damp or wet conditions, moving floors, special effects, sudden actions, and an overall physically demanding environment. While you wait to enter enjoy the live DJ and visit the snack shack. Tickets are purchased at the time of entry.

For more information visit: thehauntedbarnchattanooga.com

Haunted Corn Maze at Copper Creek Farm

Copper Creek Farms offers a nighttime haunted maze every Friday and Saturday now until Oct. 26. They also offer a variety of weekday and weekend activities for families of all ages now through Nov. 2. Their general store will be open, and they will have farm food available. Days and hours vary.

View the calendar and tickets prices at their website at: coppercreekfarm.com

Hale’s Bar Dam Haunts

Their haunted house is in a historically registered building that is also known for paranormal activity. Hale’s Bar Dam has been featured on Ghost Adventures and other Travel Channel programs. Be prepared to be scared like never before. They open this Friday and run every Friday and Saturday through Nov. 2. The hours are 8-11 EST (7-10 CST). Ticket prices for this weekend are discounted.

On Oct. 12, they will host their blackout night, meaning all headlights are off! On Oct. 31, they will host a trick-or-treat, family friendly event from 7-10 EST.

Purchase tickets online at: hellsbardam.fearticket.com

Fort O Fright

Fort O fright promises nights of thrills, chills and unforgettable fun at Stable 41 in Fort Oglethorpe. Fright will be open every Friday and Saturday night from 7-10 p.m. and open on Halloween at 10 p.m. In addition to the haunted stable, they will have black light skating and a guided ghost tour of Barnhardt Circle.

Tickets can be purchased online at: letsgoforto.com

More activities are planned for the fall and Halloween season. Check out The Pulse for an upcoming story about the ghosts of Ruby Falls and their ghost walking lantern tour. We will post more stories and events throughout the next month.