Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host Third Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run On February 25th

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is hosting its third annual Bubbles of Fun Run presented by U.S. Xpress on Saturday, February 25th.

This family friendly event will be held at the Tennessee Riverwalk and consists of a 5K, 10K, and one-mile Fun Run. All funds raised go back to the Foundation’s efforts in erasing the effects of pediatric cancer.

The run will begin at 8 a.m. at the Tennessee Riverpark Shelter #4. The 5K and 10K events will be timed and winners receive local gift cards. All participants will get medals awarded at the finish line, event t-shirts and special swag bags filled with goodies from sponsors and the Austin Hatcher Foundation.

The Bubbles of Fun Run event is a celebration of joy and hope as runners help raise funds to provide a brighter future for families with pediatric cancer. In keeping with the foundation’s logo, bubbles will be blown at the finish line, filling the course with an uplifting and hope-filled atmosphere. Runners are encouraged to bring their families, as there will be activities for children throughout the morning.

“The Bubbles of Fun Run is one of our favorite events as it invites the whole family to come out for an exciting and hope-filled morning,” said Austin Hatcher Foundation President and CEO Amy Jo Osborn. “It's a chance for us to come together as a community and make a tangible impact on the lives of those facing pediatric cancer. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun way to give back, we hope you'll join us in the fight to make a difference by committing to run or raise money with us on February 25th.”

Participants and spectators are encouraged to create a personal fundraising page for this event. Everyone can make an impact by sharing their page on social media and among friends and family to raise awareness and additional funds for the Austin Hatcher Foundation. Those who cannot come to the race in Chattanooga can still register and run virtually anywhere in the world. Fundraising pages and more info can be found at www.HatcherFoundation.org/run.

Registration is open now at www.HatcherFoundation.org/run. For those running in-person at the Tennessee Riverpark, the race will be held at Shelter #4, located near the entrance of the riverwalk found at 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37406. Lola Beans Coffee will be in attendance providing hot chocolate and coffee.

This year’s event is presented by U.S. Xpress. Other sponsors include Rise Partners, CityScope Magazine and HealthScope Magazine. Businesses, individuals and companies are still encouraged to sponsor the run. Sponsorship options are still available in a variety of levels from $500 to $7,500. If you are interested in sponsoring, contact Melanie Hammontree at melanie@hatcherfoundation.org.

Funds raised through the Bubbles of Fun Run directly impact and provide services for children and families with the tools to cope in the present and thrive in the future after childhood cancer. Families of the foundation are provided with services such as Mental and Behavioral Health Therapy, Occupational Therapy, NeuroPsych Testing, Family Programs and more at absolutely no cost to them.

To learn more about the annual Bubbles of Fun Run, register for the event, or create a personal fundraising page, visit www.HatcherFoundation.org/run today!