Be A Volunteer Docent For The Library’s "Americans And The Holocaust" Exhibition

The Chattanooga Public Library is calling for volunteer docents for Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that will be on display at the Downtown Library from January 27 - February 27, 2023.

Docents will assist CPL staff in welcoming and directing visitors to the exhibition, answering questions and conducting tours for both adults and students from middle and high schools. Volunteers are needed Monday - Saturday for the duration of the exhibition, and training will be provided.

Those interested in leading tours for minors will be subject to a background check. Additionally, volunteer hours for the exhibition will count towards a free non-resident library card.

Anyone interested in volunteering should sign-up for a 60-minute orientation session. Visit chattlibrary.org/exhibition to find the registration link at the bottom of the page.

Americans and the Holocaust: A Traveling Exhibition for Libraries is an educational initiative of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association. To learn more about the exhibition, visit ushmm.org/americans-ala.

Americans and the Holocaust was made possible by the generous support of lead sponsor Jeannie & Jonathan Lavine. Additional major funding was provided by the Bildners — Joan & Allen z”l, Elisa Spungen & Rob, Nancy & Jim; and Jane and Daniel Och. The Museum's exhibitions are also supported by the Lester Robbins and Sheila Johnson Robbins Traveling and Special Exhibitions Fund, established in 1990.

Americans and the Holocaust is co-presented locally by The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga and the Tennessee Holocaust Commission.