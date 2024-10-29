Best Beards In Town Face Off At The Chattanooga Market's Beard Contest

This Sunday is yet another fan favorite theme at Chattanooga Market.

Originally developed in support of No-Shave November, the Chattanooga Beard Contest has been entertaining Market patrons for several years now.

It’s a great opportunity for men who enjoy showing off their configuration, with fun twists to some of the contest categories. Each year, more and more contestants get creative with their facial hair; the" “festively decorated” being the showiest bunch.

Whether it’s a devil’s fork, grandfather or hipster beard, or some stylish lambchops, the crowd applause will help determine the winning beard or mustache.

It’s all for fun after all. The winner from each category will win a prize package sure to tame and condition the beard of all beards. Prizes include products from Moccasin Bend Soap and Beard, Chapel Barber Shop, Chattanooga Beard Company and Chattanooga Market swag.

The contest will begin at 1:30pm on Sunday, November 3rd on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage. Categories for the Chattanooga Beard Contest are:

Longest Beard: The beard over 6 inches long that stands out as the best overall, considering length, fullness, and grooming – measured from the bottom lip to the longest point of the beard. Best Starter Beard: Who has the best starter beard for No Shave November? Most Festively Decorated: Participants with the most unique and creatively decorated beards or mustaches compete in this category – think beads, braids, rings, holiday decorations– get creative! Coolest Mustache: The best overall mustache considering style, shape, and grooming. Best Groomed: Any style beard or mustache that is clean and neat in appearance.

Live music is a staple at the Chattanooga Market each week. This Sunday on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage features the Choo Choo Chorus from 12:30pm to 3:00pm.

Regular Market hours are Sundays, 11am-4pm at the First Horizon Pavilion.

Only a few Sundays remain in the regular outdoor season of Chattanooga Market. The final Sunday outdoors is November 24th. Chattanooga Market will be closed November 28th for Thanksgiving weekend.

The annual Chattanooga Holiday Market will be held the first two weekends of December at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Admission to this special event is FREE.