Blow You Horn: It's Big Band Day At The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

The Chattanooga Market brings back a fan favorite event for many this Sunday, November 8th. Big Band Day brings folks out for a jitterbug of a time.

The day features local favorite Sweet Georgia Sound playing big band and swing tunes from the '30s and '40s along with UTC’s Jazz Band.

Sweet Georgia Sound’s 20+ member band is well known for a variety of ballroom dance music that includes classic and modern big band, swing, Latin, and waltz tunes.

A little known fact about Sweet Georgia Sound — a subset of this ensemble also morphs into The Wurstbrats during the annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest.

This will be their final Chattanooga Market performance for 2026. The band will perform from 1:30pm to 3pm following the UTC Jazz Band which takes the Sunday Funday Stage at 12:30pm.

With only three more weeks left at the First Horizon Pavilion, there's still opportunity to purchase the season's pick of fall produce. The next few Sundays are an opportunity for shoppers to scout out their holiday needs and place any special food orders or commissioned specialty items for gift giving.

Another treat for November 8th, patrons can observe the Quilts of Valor presentation at 1:00pm, where several Veterans will be recipients of hand made quilts to honor them for their service. The mission of this incredible organization is to "cover service members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor."

This presentation, held each year at Chattanooga Market, is made possible by local Chattanooga Quilts and makers of these beautifully hand-crafted quilts.

Remaining Chattanooga Market Schedule: