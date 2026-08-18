Bring The Kids To "Touch A Truck" At The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

At the Chattanooga Market in the First Horizon Pavilion on the Southside, every Sunday there’s a new engaging theme, making it fun to come back week after week.

This week is a first time event: Touch-a-Truck, produced with kiddos in mind. The Market will host about a dozen large working, community-oriented and emergency trucks sure to please kids of all ages.

Pint sized patrons will have the opportunity to touch them, in some cases climb in, and ultimately see some pretty cool types of trucks up close and personal.

The summer produce is still bountiful and a few fall items will start trickling in starting with apples. Farm flowers are just as beautiful in August as they were in June and there’s several vendors cutting them fresh each Sunday morning.

And, there’s a few new food trucks on the Sunday Funday scene and at least one of them, Archie’s Big Rig, will be in attendance on Sunday.

Live music for Sunday, August 23rd features Bella Lam at 12:30pm and Zech Dallas at 2:30pm.

Know Before You Go