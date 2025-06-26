Celebrate A Red, White And Blue Day At The Creative Discovery Museum

Celebrate America’s Independence Day at Creative Discovery Museum's annual Red, White, and Blue Day.

On Friday, July 4, say "Happy Birthday" to America and participate in several themed crafts and activities that teach children and families about the reason the 4th of July is celebrated every year.

Enjoy a science show about fire and fireworks colors, leave your mark on our collaborative mosaic, enjoy a classic CDM dance party, create patriotic Shrinky Dinks, and more, such as:

All day: 4th of July Shrinky-Dinks in Make It Workshop

All day: Collaborative Mosaics in Art Studio

All day: Patriotic Craft at Creation Station

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Sign the Declaration with a feather quill and ink in the Atrium

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Create Firework headbands in the Atrium

1 – 3 p.m.: Temporary tattoos in Spark Central

11 a.m. Story Time reading of My Fourth of July by Jerry Spinelli

1 p.m. and 3 p.m.: Science Show: Great Balls of Fire and Fireworks Colors

3:30 p.m.: Dance party

4 p.m.: 21 Geyser Salute on the plaza with free frozen popsicle treats!

To top the day off, experience a CDM Fourth of July tradition – the 21 Geyser Salute! A fun spin on the Coke and Mentos science experiment, we’ve been launching 21 soda geysers into the sky for years on the plaza; some things never fizz out!

Enjoy this exciting conclusion to the day, plus cool off with a popsicle thanks to Mayfield Dairy. We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate America’s Independence Day with you!

Creative Discovery Museum is celebrating 30 years as a leading non-profit children’s museum that offers hands-on educational programs and exhibits in the arts and sciences in downtown Chattanooga. With nearly 300,000 visitors every year, CDM is a popular tourist destination and is consistently ranked among the best children’s museums in the country.

For more information, visit cdmfun.org.