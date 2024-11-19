Celebrate An Old-Fashioned Hometown Holiday At “Christmas In Collegedale”

The City of Collegedale’s Parks and Recreation Department would like to invite the public to their holiday tradition, “Christmas in Collegedale”.

Join in celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with friends and neighbors at the third annual holiday event scheduled for Sunday, December 1st.

The Commons, located at 4750 Swinyar Drive in Collegedale will come alive with holiday festivities from 3:00pm to 7:00pm, and will feature local talent and community-based businesses.

“Christmas in Collegedale” is a city-wide event and will be a festive showcase for our small-town community groups. The event will feature food trucks, inflatables, Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Chattanooga Elf, a hat and scarf drive, a cookie baking contest, and much more. Guests are encouraged to stay for the special tree lighting ceremony beginning at 6:30pm.

“This event has become one of my favorites as it brings so many different community groups together for the common goal of spreading holiday cheer,” stated Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor. “This event brings something for all ages, from inflatables, games, food trucks, and antique cars, truly a blend of those in the community.”

Founders Hall will be filled with holiday music and inside you can sit by the crackling fireplace and enjoy the sounds of the season. In Chestnut Hall, there will be a display of Christmas quilts and a chance for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Stay warm and tease your taste buds with food and hot drinks from local vendors. Try to catch the Chattanooga Elf roaming the campus of The Commons. Children of all ages can try their luck at yard games and activities provided by local businesses.

For more event information, call the Parks & Recreation office at 423-468-197 or visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/Collegedaleparksandrec.