Celebrate Creativity At The SPLASH Summer Youth Arts Festival Saturday At Miller Park

An established annual tradition, the SPLASH Summer Youth Arts Festival continues bringing together families, artists, musicians, and local arts partners and organizations for a free day celebrating creativity and inclusion in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.

This family-friendly, free festival will be held on Saturday, August 15 from 10am to 3pm in downtown's Miller Park and will feature live performances from the Chattanooga Boys Choir, Tryezz with mellow, jazzy sounds, Chattanooga Girls Choir, Pop-Up Project dancers, and the Chattanooga Ballet.

There will also be plenty of hands-on creativity, including:

Art-making activities from partner non-profits

Kids’ Art Zone with free art-making for all ages

Local artists and makers selling handmade works

“Meet the Artist” booths, where artists provide demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Outdoor Activities – provided by Parks & Outdoors

What to Bring: Lawn chairs, sunshades, your creativity, and your community spirit!

SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop is a Chattanooga nonprofit providing free arts education to youth and other community groups from juvenile centers to family shelters and SPLASH empowers through creativity, healing, and connection.

Weekly “Pop-Up” art classes happen every Wednesday at 4:00 PM on the 2nd floor of the Downtown Chattanooga Library — open to all. Learn more at splashyouthartsworkshop.org