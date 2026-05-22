Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend With Ringgold's Annual 1890 Days Jamboree

The City of Ringgold is proud to announce the return of the 1890 Days Jamboree, one of North Georgia’s longest running free community festivals.

Taking place Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Historic Downtown Ringgold, the Jamboree draws tens of thousands of residents and visitors each Memorial Day weekend for two days of live music, food, entertainment, and community celebration. Admission is free and all events are family friendly.

Founded in 1975 by community members Betty Land and Juanita Caldwell, the Jamboree was born from a belief that Ringgold deserved a signature event to bring its people together each summer. Over 50 years later, that vision holds: a shared, hometown celebration rooted in community, tradition, and the spirit of Ringgold’s own history.

Friday evening opens with Family Friday Night, featuring gospel and Christian music across two stages beginning at 5:30 PM, with performances from Onward Quartet, The Bondservants, The Greesons, Testimony Quartet, Steve Ladd, The Hullenders, Poet Voices, and more.

Saturday begins at 8:00 AM with the Depot Dash fun run, followed by a community parade at 11:00 AM and live music noon through 10:00 PM featuring Blake Worthington String Band, Wilson and Cross, The Briars, Bella Lam, Robby Hopkins Band, Babes Bayou, and more.

Additional events include a classic car cruise-in at Benton Coal Parking Lot, a vintage base ball game at Clark Park, comedy at The Ringgold Playhouse, food vendors, kids activities, and a fireworks finale to close the weekend.

“1890 Days is the perfect way to celebrate our community. Rooted in tradition, it has become a staple of Northwest Georgia and is the best place to be on Memorial Day weekend.” Drew Sherrill, Director of Communications and Tourism, City of Ringgold

Historic Downtown Ringgold is located just south of Chattanooga on I-75, Exit 348. For the full schedule, performer lineup, and event details, visit www.1890sdays.com.