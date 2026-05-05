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Celebrate Mother’s Day In Style With Help From The Chattanooga Market

by

Life Around Town

This Sunday, the Chattanooga Market transforms into the ultimate destination for Mother’s Day, offering a curated experience designed to celebrate the most important women in our lives.

Forget the frantic last-minute brunch reservations; the Market provides a vibrant, open-air atmosphere where families can stroll, shop, and soak in the best of local culture.

Whether Mom is a foodie, an art lover, or a green-thumb enthusiast, the Market has "the gift" covered. Thanks to the continued support of our sponsor, Acura of Chattanooga, this weekend’s event will feature nearly 200 local vendors, creating a bustling village of hand-crafted treasures and sensory delights.

What’s in Store for Mom

  • The Signature Bouquet: Our flower farmers will be on-site with buckets of fresh-cut, seasonal blooms—the quintessential Mother’s Day gesture.
  • Artisanal Finds: Browse through unique jewelry, hand-poured candles, organic soaps, and fine arts and crafts that you won't find in any big-box store.
  • A Culinary Journey: Skip the kitchen duties and treat Mom to a diverse array of lunch options from local eateries, followed by a selection of artisan farm foods to take home.
  • Live Entertainment: The air will be filled with live music, providing the perfect soundtrack for a family afternoon under the sun.

"It’s a day all wrapped up for Mom," says the Chattanooga Market team. :We’ve done the heavy lifting to ensure that from the moment you walk in, the focus is on making memories. With a massive variety of jewelry, textiles, and farm-fresh treats, you can build a custom gift basket on the fly or simply enjoy a relaxing day of people-watching and local talent."

This Sunday’s live music schedule: 12:30pm - 3:30pm Walker Road

The Chattanooga Market is the region’s largest producer-only marketplace, dedicated to supporting local farmers, artists, and craftsmen. It remains a weekly staple for the community, fostering a "shop local" spirit in the heart of Tennessee.