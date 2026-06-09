Celebrate The Midsummer Solstice At The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

It’s prime time at Chattanooga Market this Sunday. Not only has the season’s best selection of produce arrived, but it’s officially the beginning of midsummer.

The days are at their longest, the kids are out of school, and the Chattanooga Market continues to be the place to be each Sunday for locals.

The Midsummer Solstice is an age-old celebration steeped in folklore, whimsy, and the magic of the longest days of the year. This Sunday, Chattanooga Market invites guests to embrace the enchantment with a day inspired by myths, legends, and the spirit of summer.

Visitors will enjoy live musical entertainment from Mikki Zip, setting the perfect soundtrack for the festivities. Adding to the day's charm, our friends from Scenic City Shakespeare will present special performances featuring excerpts from Shakespeare’s beloved A Midsummer Night’s Dream, bringing fairies, mischief, and classic storytelling to life throughout the Market.

Patrons are encouraged to join in the fun by dressing in midsummer-inspired attire, from flowing florals and woodland fashions to fairy wings and crowns fit for a summer queen. Flower crowns will be available for purchase at the entrance to the pavilion, allowing everyone to become part of the celebration.

As guests explore the Market, they'll discover vendors embracing the theme with an array of mythical art, handcrafted jewelry, enchanted décor, and whimsical treasures. From fairy-inspired creations to one-of-a-kind artisan goods, the Market will be filled with magical finds around every corner, making this a truly unforgettable midsummer experience for visitors of all ages.

Know Before You Go