Celebrate The Season With A Holiday Open-Air Market On Rossville BLVD This Friday

The BLVD Project and Rossville Downtown Development Authority are teaming up again to host a holiday market on December 2 from 4:00- 8:00 p.m. with Santa making an appearance at the market from 5:30-7:30 p.m. where visitors can take free photos.

The BLVD is a grassroots organization that seeks to improve food access, safety, transportation, aesthetics, and business along the Rossville Blvd corridor. The markets will be located at 207 Chickamauga Ave. Rossville, GA and will feature vendors selling locally grown produce, flowers, original artwork, and consumable personal goods.

The organizations hosted summer markets that were well-attended and well-received by the community. “I've reminisced with and met so many great folks during the summer markets and I'm looking forward to returning as a vendor during the fall/winter seasons,” said Julie Simpson, owner of New South Trading Co. “The positive energy this market has generated is a great kickstart for the revitalization efforts of this area."

“The community was excited to have a positive event on Rossville Blvd,” said Heather Herweyer, Executive Director of The BLVD Project. “A respondent to a survey about the markets said, ‘I just have to say I love that the state line area is making an effort to plan fun things. It’s a great event and we love going.’ RDDA is exploring the opportunity to continue the markets in 2023.”

Barefoot Nellie will perform for the market that will be holiday themed. Interested vendors with holiday items can email heather@theblvdproject.com for more information. More details can be found by visiting The BLVD’s Facebook page.