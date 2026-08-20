Celebrate With Your Canine Companion And Enjoy National Dog Day Around Town

The month of August is recognized as National Dog Month. It was founded by the Milk Bone brand Company in 2020 to celebrate dogs, acknowledge how they enrich human lives, and support dog rescue groups and charities during the full month of August.

However, back in 2004 National Dog Day was already founded by pet lifestyle expert Colleen Paige and National Dog Day is coming up on August 26, 2026.

There are few events planned for National Dog Day here in the Scenic City.

On Saturday August 22, the Martin-Boyd Christian Home is hosting their 3rd Annual Dog Days of Summer at 11 a.m. Bring your favorite four-legged friend and join their tail-wagging good time filled with adorable pups, friendly competition, and plenty of laughs. Whether your dog is the top dog, the fastest fetcher, or simply the best boy or girl around, there's a chance for them to shine. Spectators are welcome to sit, stay, and enjoy the festivities. The event is at 6845 Standifer Gap Road.

Gate 11 Distillery at the Choo Choo Terminal on the Southside is offering 10% off your tab when you bring your dog to celebrate on August 26.

The folks at Ruby Sunshine downtown on Market Street are offering dog lovers a Patio Pup Menu giving four-legged guests their own lineup of brunch favorites throughout National Dog Month. The pup friendly menu (available only on their outdoor patio) includes:

Ruby Puppyccino ($4): Whipped cream, savory bacon and fresh blueberries — a sweet-and-salty treat worthy of a very good boy or girl.

Shaggy’s Scramble ($5): Two eggs, cheddar, green peppers and chicken sausage, so there’s no need to beg for a bite of your human’s breakfast.

Berry Good Boy PupCakes ($4): Pet-friendly pancakes topped with fresh strawberries and bananas, because sitting pretty deserves a reward.

While not all restaurants are preparing a special pet friendly menu, nearly every eatery in Chattanooga that has outdoor patio seating is a pet friendly location. Go enjoy a great meal with your furry friend. Better yet, take your dog on a car ride for a special treat or a pup cup at Nooga Paws, or Slobberbones Pet Bakery & Bath or Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming.

Zoomie Fest at Chester Frost Park is set for August 26, between 5-7:30 p.m. The event is held at Chester Frost Park and Paddle Park. Activities include free games and contests for dogs (and their humans), food & beverage vendors, family fun, and free parking. All ages welcome, with no registration required — simply show up and enjoy the fun!

Other ways to celebrate National Dog Day are to adopt or volunteer at the Humane Educational Society or McKamey Animal Center. Donate food, blanket, and toys to these shelters. Schedule a wellness checkup for your dog.

Go full blown crazy and treat your fur baby to a little playtime. Right now, the Pavilion Dog Park is still under construction behind the First Horizon Pavilion. However, there is a new dog park called Barks & Tails at Enterprise South Nature Park (off Poe Run Path near Gate 10). It is a 1.2-acre fenced space featuring a splash pad, agility equipment, and a dog wash station.

Heritage Park and Green Farm Park have off-leash dog areas, as well, and the East Ridge Dog Park has multiple shady benches and clean grass. Milliken Park is a fenced mini-dog park near St. Elmo.

If nothing else celebrate your dog with plenty of love and hugs everyday.