Celebrating Summer Fun With The Chattanooga Makers Market This Sunday

Despite the heat, Chattanooga Market is a lively, busy place where locals continue to spend their Sundays.

Summer produce is at its peak and artists fill the pavilion with unique goods that keep the shoppers returning. Another reason to keep coming back is the live music every Sunday on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage.

Sundays at Chattanooga Market is as local as it gets…shopping for fresh produce and local art, enjoying live music and lunching with one of the many dozens of food trucks. And, it’s free to attend.

This Sunday, July 20th there will be a spotlight on the artists and makers. It’s the Makers Market, where vendors are encouraged to demonstrate their artistry. Whether it’s throwing clay, painting, or weaving yarn; it’s a nice opportunity to get inspired.

The following Sunday, July 27th will be a toe-tapping good time. It’s the Chattanooga Bluegrass event, featuring New Grass Express and Cross & Co., each for a free musical performance on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage. Market fans can beat the heat with a fresh lemonade or local brew while enjoying some amazing bluegrass.

Right around the corner, for August, there are more fun events to keep Market fans coming back each week.

August 3rd National Farmers Market Week : Celebrating the farms who keep our food shelter full.

: Celebrating the farms who keep our food shelter full. August 10th Back to School: Fresh produce for school box lunches.

Fresh produce for school box lunches. August 17th Market Karaoke : Patrons can have the spotlight on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage to sing their favorite songs karaoke style .

: Patrons can have the spotlight on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage to sing their favorite songs karaoke style . August 24th Market Baketacular: Patrons can enjoy a cake walk and learn about the many bakers at the Market.

The Chattanooga River Market continues through October (closed on Saturday, October 11th) on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza each Saturday, 10am-5pm.

The Chattanooga Erlanger Market is held Wednesdays 10:30am-1:30pm in the Medical Mall near Starbucks.

More information for all of the Chattanooga Market locations is at ChattanoogaMarket.com.